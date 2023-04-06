DOGE Whales Close to Elon Musk Cashed in on Twitter Logo Change – Report Suggests They Knew in Advance

Thu, 04/06/2023 - 10:05
article image
Yuri Molchan
Recent report from Santiment studies effects of DOGE Twitter logo change on meme coin and whether they will last
DOGE Whales Close to Elon Musk Cashed in on Twitter Logo Change – Report Suggests They Knew in Advance
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

On-chain data vendor Santiment has published an analytics insight regarding the recent surge of Dogecoin both in price and in social media discussions, making an attempt to figure out how long the effect of the DOGE change of the Twitter logo by Elon Musk would last.

There is one interesting thing the Santiment team noticed as Dogecoin became a major topic of discussion, related to Elon Musk.

As for the overall opinion regarding the aforementioned step of Elon Musk (Santiment shared a hope that DOGE became the Twitter logo only temporarily), the report says that Musk does nothing on Twitter unless he gets "laughs, attention, or money." In this particular case, "all three were achieved," the report states.

DOGE price and social sentiment surge

After the logo of Twitter was changed from the well-known blue bird to DOGE, the price of the original meme token jumped roughly 33% and decoupled from the rest of the crypto market for a while. The market cap of DOGE also surged from $10.9 billion to $13.3 billion in less than 24 hours. Currently, it has declined and is holding at the $12,884,660,001 level.

The coin took eighth place on the CoinMarketCap scale and is currently trading at $0.09175 after correcting from the $0.1 peak reached, thanks to Elon Musk once again.

As reported by U.Today earlier, the level of DOGE mentions across various social media platforms spiked. Prominent crypto analyst Ali Martinez warned that, last year, the same thing happened twice, and after these massive surges of DOGE social sentiment, the price showed heavy corrections.

Related
Satoshi's Birthday: Exploring Hidden Meaning Behind Mysterious Date

Whales close to Musk may have been aware of his plan

Santiment shared a chart showing a large number of top signals showing when "major players, who likely knew about the planned DOGE pump, were getting out of the asset or at least taking heavy profit," the report says. As Dogecoin skyrockets, decoupling from the rest of the crypto market, a local top was formed, so "profit taking is a wise decision," Santiment commented, and the aforementioned players did that immediately.

The report then continued that, as the DOGE price went up, small addresses (called "fish" by the analysts) started buying Dogecoin aggressively. This is also one of the indicators of a price top.

As for whales, they started a very mild accumulation. Santiment suggests that it is likely that these were people close to Musk and, of course, the Twitter boss himself too, who made huge profits on this surge. But the report highlights that this is "just speculation, of course, without knowing the identities of the owners of these addresses."

And finally, the whales (red line) seemed to have been showing sominterest in very mild accumulation leading up to Elon's DOGE logo replacement on Twitter. It was likely something was known by massive DOGE holders, eg. people close to him, and of course Elon himself.

#Dogecoin News #Elon Musk
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Shiba Inu's Relations With Travala Strengthened With New SHIB Program
04/06/2023 - 09:51
Shiba Inu's Relations With Travala Strengthened With New SHIB Program
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Ethereum (ETH) Saw Large Increase in Buying Activities From Smart Money
04/06/2023 - 09:32
Ethereum (ETH) Saw Large Increase in Buying Activities From Smart Money
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Bitcoin Bull Mike Novogratz Predicts Crypto Will Be Trading Higher This Year
04/06/2023 - 09:00
Bitcoin Bull Mike Novogratz Predicts Crypto Will Be Trading Higher This Year
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
m class="card__subscribe-form" method="post" action="#" id="subscribe">

Popular

DOGE Whales Close to Elon Musk Cashed in on Twitter Logo Change – Report Suggests They Knew in Advance
DOGE Whales Close to Elon Musk Cashed in on Twitter Logo Change – Report Suggests They Knew in Advance
Shiba Inu's Relations With Travala Strengthened With New SHIB Program
Shiba Inu's Relations With Travala Strengthened With New SHIB Program
Ethereum (ETH) Saw Large Increase in Buying Activities From Smart Money
Ethereum (ETH) Saw Large Increase in Buying Activities From Smart Money
Bitcoin Bull Mike Novogratz Predicts Crypto Will Be Trading Higher This Year
Bitcoin Bull Mike Novogratz Predicts Crypto Will Be Trading Higher This Year
Peter Schiff Says ChatGPT Intelligent for Not Recommending Bitcoin (BTC) Investment
Peter Schiff Says ChatGPT Intelligent for Not Recommending Bitcoin (BTC) Investment
Apple's Homage to Satoshi: Bitcoin White Paper Hidden in macOS
Apple's Homage to Satoshi: Bitcoin White Paper Hidden in macOS
John Bollinger's Bitcoin Warning: Brace for a Bollinger Bands Squeeze
John Bollinger's Bitcoin Warning: Brace for a Bollinger Bands Squeeze
Satoshi's Birthday: Exploring Hidden Meaning Behind Mysterious Date
Satoshi's Birthday: Exploring Hidden Meaning Behind Mysterious Date
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for April 5
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for April 5
Maker DAO (MKR) Loses 25% Following 100% Rally in February: Here's Why
Maker DAO (MKR) Loses 25% Following 100% Rally in February: Here's Why
Show all