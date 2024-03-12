Advertisement
AD

‘$1 Million Bitcoin’ Advocate Samson Mow Says Price Run Not Even Started Yet

Advertisement
article image
Yuri Molchan
Vocal Bitcoin advocate Mow believes that the $1 million price for Bitcoin has already “been decided” and explains why
Tue, 12/03/2024 - 9:10
‘$1 Million Bitcoin’ Advocate Samson Mow Says Price Run Not Even Started Yet
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

Former Blockstream CSO and now head of the Jan3 Bitcoin-focused company Samson Mow is a rigid Bitcoin maximalist who expects the leading cryptocurrency to reach $1 million no matter what.

While praising Bitcoin ETFs and criticizing the much-awaited spot ETFs based on Ethereum, Mow has recently made a few super-bullish statements on the further potential surge of Bitcoin price.

'We haven't really started with Bitcoin price run yet'

Samson Mow has commented on the new price all-time high smashed by Bitcoin on March 11 when it suddenly surpassed $72,000, reaching the $72,880 level a day after breaking above $72,200, thus leaving the cryptocurrency community in awe.

Mow enthusiastically tweeted that Bitcoin has not even begun its price run yet, adding that “faces won’t be melted, they will be atomized.”

Overall, Mow believes that Bitcoin reaching $1 million per coin is only a matter of time and it may happen pretty soon. On Monday, he tweeted that it is still possible to buy BTC below $0.08 million (Mow is now referring to Bitcoin price using one million as a starting point) as if hinting that this opportunity will hardly last much longer with the current pace of BTC scoring new all-time highs.

Related
Bullish Bitcoin Price Prediction Hinted at by Samson Mow, Hold Tight

$1.0 million Bitcoin 'already decided'

In another bullish tweet published on Monday, Mow stated that he believes the January approval of spot-based Bitcoin exchange-traded funds was the turning point for Bitcoin and it ensure that BTC would definitely reach the much-spoken-of $1 million mark in the future.

What is happening to the Bitcoin price now, according to Mow, is “we’re just coasting along.” He also admitted he was surprised to see that a lot of people failed to see “how much of a structural change” the ETF approval brought for Bitcoin.

Within two months after the launch, spot Bitcoin ETFs now boast a whopping $55 billion worth of assets and the trading volume of $110 billion (a double amount of the former). Bloomberg’s senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas has called these results ‘simply absurd’ to be reached in just eight weeks.

On Monday, Bitcoin staged a rise of 7%, skyrocketing from $68,067 to $72,880. By now, the price has retreated by 1.60%, reaching $71,773, where Bitcoin trading now.

#Samson Mow #Bitcoin News
About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
related image 'No Failed Rally in Bitcoin (BTC)': Says Legendary Trader John Bollinger
2024/03/12 09:06
'No Failed Rally in Bitcoin (BTC)': Says Legendary Trader John Bollinger
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Coinbase Hits Back at SEC, Files Opening Brief in Appeal Process
2024/03/12 09:06
Coinbase Hits Back at SEC, Files Opening Brief in Appeal Process
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image JPMorgan Compares Bitcoin to Smoking Cigarettes
2024/03/12 09:06
JPMorgan Compares Bitcoin to Smoking Cigarettes
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Bitcoin & El Salvador: The Water & Electricity of the Blockchain World
Revolutionizing Memory Care: Sensay Unveils AI-Powered Digital Replicas for Dementia Support and Beyond
zkLink Nova Launches Mainnet, The First ZK Stack-based Aggregated Layer 3 Rollup Built on zkSync
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

‘$1 Million Bitcoin’ Advocate Samson Mow Says Price Run Not Even Started Yet
'No Failed Rally in Bitcoin (BTC)': Says Legendary Trader John Bollinger
Coinbase Hits Back at SEC, Files Opening Brief in Appeal Process
Show all