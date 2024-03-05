Advertisement
AD

‘$1 Million Bitcoin’ Advocate Samson Mow Comments on BTC Surge As It Nears $70,000

Advertisement
article image
Yuri Molchan
Vocal Bitcoiner and top executive Mow has commented on recent Bitcoin price increase above $68,000
Tue, 5/03/2024 - 9:39
‘$1 Million Bitcoin’ Advocate Samson Mow Comments on BTC Surge As It Nears $70,000
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

Samson Mow, prominent Bitcoin maxi and chief executive at Jan3, has published a bullish comment on the latest price surge. On March 4, BTC shocked the crypto world and pleased the Bitcoin community by skyrocketing above the $68,000 price level.

Mow’s company Jan3 is focused on spreading Bitcoin adoption by nation-states. It was Samson Mow who contributed to El Salvador adopting BTC as a legal tender in 2021, making it the first country ever that gave up using fiat money on the state level.

Mow comments on Bitcoin's upward maneuver 

Samson Mow tweeted his answer to the question, which he has been apparently hearing on Twitter/X quite frequently – “can you take Bitcoin higher?” His answer to this, according to the tweet is “yes.”

Mow is one of those Bitcoin maximalists who expect the world’s leading digital currency, Bitcoin, to reach the massive $1 million mark in the near future. Before it happens, he expects so-called “omega” and “god” candles to take place.

Related
Bullish Bitcoin Prediction from Peter Brandt: ‘Broken Clock Right Twice Each Day’

Bitcoin to $1 million inevitably - Mow provides reasons

An “omega” candle is a $100,000 candle on the daily chart, as he explained in one of the podcasts he took part in recently. A “god” candle is a $10,000 candle on the same type of chart. A “god” candle must happen first, he believes, with “omega” to follow it.

He believes that $1 million is an inevitable level to reach for Bitcoin, mainly because the U.S. government printed “too much money” recently ($6 trillion in pandemic year 2020 alone), and the U.S. national debt is going through the roof (the debt “ceiling” was moved from the $31.4 trillion threshold in 2023 and, by now, the debt has exceeded $34 trillion.

Besides, in his earlier tweet the Jan3 boss named another important reason that supports his “Bitcoin to $1 million” expectation: supply and demand shock for Bitcoin meeting each other. Since the SEC-approved launch of spot Bitcoin ETFs in mid-January, these ETF providers have been acquiring Bitcoin daily, scooping up from $400 million to close to a billion USD worth of BTC every week. Recently, BlackRock’s fund iShares surpassed the $10 billion mark. In addition, Mow has been reminding the community that the Bitcoin halvening is approaching.

#Samson Mow #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin halving
About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Becomes 10th Largest Crypto Amid 295% Price Boom
2024/03/05 09:47
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Becomes 10th Largest Crypto Amid 295% Price Boom
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Vitalik Buterin Makes Large Ethereum (ETH) Transfer
2024/03/05 09:35
Vitalik Buterin Makes Large Ethereum (ETH) Transfer
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image SHIB v. XRP? Shiba Inu Lead Shytoshi Declares SHIB Dominance
2024/03/05 09:35
SHIB v. XRP? Shiba Inu Lead Shytoshi Declares SHIB Dominance
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Proof of Talk returns to the Louvre Palace as agenda-setting event for Web3
Singapore Traders Fair and Blockchain Fest: A Day of Triumph and Innovation!
GTA Token Soars to Unprecedented Heights, Redefining Crypto Gaming Landscape
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Becomes 10th Largest Crypto Amid 295% Price Boom
‘$1 Million Bitcoin’ Advocate Samson Mow Comments on BTC Surge As It Nears $70,000
Vitalik Buterin Makes Large Ethereum (ETH) Transfer
Show all