Advertisement
AD

Bitcoin ETFs' 'Simply Absurd' Performance Excites Analyst

Advertisement
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Eric Balchunas, Senior ETF Analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, reviews first two months of Bitcoin ETF trading in US
Mon, 11/03/2024 - 16:40
Bitcoin ETFs' 'Simply Absurd' Performance Excites Analyst
Cover image via youtu.be
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

The launch of Bitcoin ETFs in early January 2024 was among the most anticipated milestones for the industry. Can we call the inception of BTC ETFs as a class successful? Eric Balchunas shares his take.

$55 billion in assets, $110 billion in volume: Here's what BTC ETFs achieved in two months

Given the fact that 10 Bitcoin ETFs in the U.S. amassed $55 billion in assets and registered 100% larger trading volume, their success should be considered "simply absurd," Senior ETF Analyst at Bloomberg Eric Balchunas says on X.

The seasoned expert admitted that even if these were the numbers at the end of 2024 year, he would call these accomplishments a success.

He also added that he is personally surprised by the impressive performance of Fidelity's FBTC and BlackRock's IBIT products compared to their competitors.

Related
$50,000,000,000: Bitcoin ETFs Smashed Through Major Milestone

As covered by U.Today previously, the Bitcoin Spot ETF segment in the U.S. surpassed $50 billion in total volume of liquidity one week ago.

Grayscale, Fidelity and BlockRock's products are responsible for the majority of this massive amount.

Ethereum ETFs: Will Hong Kong lead way?

Right now the analysts are discussing the potential of Ethereum ETF approval in the United States. The launch of spot ETH ETFs might be delayed thanks to both political tensions and the unclear security status of Ethereum (ETH).

As the ETH ETF saga gains traction, Hong Kong might be the first country to greenlight spot Ether ETF trading. As noted by Chinese crypto journalist Colin Wu, local media outlets are discussing such opportunities.

Should the rumors come true, Hong Kong will have the opportunity to transform from follower to leader, the industry representative added.

#Spot Bitcoin ETF #Ethereum ETF
About the author
article image
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Shiba Inu, Shibarium Achieve Major Milestones Amid Unprecedented Interest Surge
2024/03/11 16:47
Shiba Inu, Shibarium Achieve Major Milestones Amid Unprecedented Interest Surge
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Binance Futures Adds BONE, BABYDOGE and AIDOGE: Details
2024/03/11 16:47
Binance Futures Adds BONE, BABYDOGE and AIDOGE: Details
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image XRP Nets $1.5 Million in Fund Flows Amid ETF Boom
2024/03/11 16:47
XRP Nets $1.5 Million in Fund Flows Amid ETF Boom
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Bitcoin’s Recent Price Surge Sparks Interest in ARKMining’s Passive Income Cloud Mining
Join GenAI for Business San Francisco’24! A Conference for Entrepreneurs, VCs, Researchers, Developers, and Enthusiasts
Telos and Web3 Incubator Atka Announce Strategic Partnership
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Bitcoin ETFs' 'Simply Absurd' Performance Excites Analyst
Shiba Inu, Shibarium Achieve Major Milestones Amid Unprecedented Interest Surge
Binance Futures Adds BONE, BABYDOGE and AIDOGE: Details
Show all