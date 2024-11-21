    $1 for XRP Could Slip Away Soon, $2.5 Billion Mega Shiba Inu Whale Revealed, Binance Announces Six New Listings: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    article image
    Valeria Blokhina
    Make sure you are up to date with the latest events in the crypto industry with U.Today’s news digest!
    Thu, 21/11/2024 - 15:58
    $1 for XRP Could Slip Away Soon, $2.5 Billion Mega Shiba Inu Whale Revealed, Binance Announces Six New Listings: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Here are the top three news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today.

    $1 for XRP could be gone in days if this continues

    According to recent indications on XRP's chart, the asset may face an impending decline, despite a notable surge above the $1 level. Currently, XRP is trading at $1.12, but its inability to climb to higher levels suggests a potential loss of momentum among buyers, putting the technical and psychological assistance at $1 in jeopardy. The following important support zones are located at $0.75 and $0.69, and if XRP drops below this threshold, it could increase selling pressure. Additionally, a high Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicates that the market may be overheated, which historically resulted in significant corrections. As trading volumes decline and macro conditions remain volatile, it is crucial to monitor the $1 support zone closely, as its breakdown could lead to substantial losses for the asset.

    $2.5 billion mega Shiba Inu (SHIB) whale revealed: Could this be Ryoshi?

    In a recent X post, Bubblemaps blockchain analytics platform shared that it found a Shiba Inu whale holding $2.5 billion worth of the meme crypto. This entity, which manages 10% of SHIB's total supply, operates from approximately 150 addresses. As a reminder, Shiba Inu was launched on July 31, 2020, with the deployer wallet 0xb8f2 holding about half of the total supply. However, between August and October 2020, another player, "0x1406," appeared, and acquired 103 trillion SHIB tokens for just 38 ETH, a mere $10,000 at the time. With SHIB's meteoric rise, this initial investment has grown by an astonishing 25,000,000%, now worth over $2.5 billion. According to Bubblemaps's report, it appears that the wallet has maintained most of its SHIB holdings since the beginning. Some in the SHIB community speculate that this wallet could belong to Ryoshi, the enigmatic founder of Shiba Inu, who stepped away from social media in 2021.

    Binance announces six new listings with AI, meme coins and Solana in focus

    Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, has announced a significant listing event, introducing several new trading pairs. According to its recent notice, the newly listed pairs are APE/FDUSD, FDUSD/USDC, HBAR/USDC, OM/USDC, RAY/USDC, TAO/USDC and TURBO/FDUSD. The exchange also extended its Trading Bots services to these pairs, facilitating automated trading strategies for users. The newly listed tokens reflect a diverse range, including AI-focused tokens like TAO from Bittensor and meme coins such as APE and TURBO. Raydium’s RAY token is tied to the Solana ecosystem and highlights the platform's increasing traction among traders. Additionally, the inclusion of HBAR and OM underscores a commitment to real-world asset tokenization and enterprise solutions, with HBAR being notable in distributed ledger technology. Overall, these new offerings position Binance to remain competitive on a rapidly evolving market and provide insight into current crypto trends.

    #XRP #Shiba Inu #Binance
    About the author
    article image
    Valeria Blokhina

    Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

