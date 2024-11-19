    Top Ripple Executive Steps Down

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Emi Yoshikawa, VP of Strategy & Operations at Ripple, has left company
    Tue, 19/11/2024 - 7:40
    
    Emi Yoshikawa, VP of Strategy & Operations at Ripple, has announced that she is parting ways with the company. 

    Yoshikawa, who is a Harvard Business School graduate, joined the company back in 2016 as Director of Joint Venture Partnership. She was then promoted to Senior Director of Joint Venture Partnership. In March 2019, she became Senior Director of Global Operations. In October 2020, she then advanced to the role of Vice President of Strategy and Operations before eventually advancing to her last role as Vice President of Strategic Initiatives. 

    During her eight-year stint at Ripple, she played a key role in developing Ripple's strategic roadmap while also engaging in thought leadership and advocacy. 

    She is also a board member of SBI Ripple Asia, a joint venture between Japanese financial giant SBI and the San Francisco-based enterprise company. 

    "I’m incredibly lucky and proud to have been part of this groundbreaking company during such formative years in the industry, and to have been a part of the incredible XRP & XRPL community," Yoshikawa wrote on her social media profile. 

    Yoshikawa says that she vividly remembers the first Ripple Payments live transactions, the first Swell events, the first XRP Meetup in Tokyo and the first APEX in LV.

    "While I’m moving on from Ripple, my passion for XRP/L remains as strong as ever, and I’ll continue to root for this amazing community," she added. 

