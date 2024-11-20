    Binance Announces Six New Listings With AI, Meme Coins and Solana in Focus

    Gamza Khanzadaev
    
    Wed, 20/11/2024 - 12:50
    
    The world's largest crypto exchange, Binance, announced a massive listing event today, adding several new pairs to its roster. In a recent blog announcement, the black and yellow crypto giant revealed APE/FDUSD, FDUSD/USDC, HBAR/USDC, OM/USDC, RAY/USDC, TAO/USDC and TURBO/FDUSD as newly listed pairs. Binance has also extended its Trading Bots services to these pairs, enabling automated trading strategies for users.

    As you can see, the tokens in the latest wave of listings are all different in nature. Here we can see some artificial intelligence plays in the face of TAO from Bittensor. Also, several meme coins, such as APE and Turbo, which were already listed there, received new pairings.

    Raydium’s RAY token, another new entrant, is tied to the Solana ecosystem and highlights the platform's increasing traction among traders. Solana-based decentralized exchanges like Raydium and Meteora have become focal points for trading tokens within the SOL network this cycle, many of which are meme coins, obviously.

    In contrast, the listing of HBAR and OM offers a more grounded perspective, representing real-world asset tokenization and enterprise-focused crypto solutions. HBAR has established itself as a key player in distributed ledger technology, while OM focuses on bridging digital and physical asset ecosystems.

    All in all, Binance seems to be ticking all the boxes with its new offerings, giving market participants a glimpse of what is trending on the crypto market right now. As the market looks to record volumes in the coming years, the rivalry between exchanges is heating up, and such offerings are necessary to maintain a leading position there.

    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

