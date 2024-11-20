    $2.5 Billion Mega Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whale Revealed: Could This Be Ryoshi?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mysterious Shiba Inu (SHIB) whale controlling $2.5 billion — 10% of the total supply — sparks speculation of ties to enigmatic meme cryptocurrency leader, Ryoshi
    Wed, 20/11/2024 - 12:37
    $2.5 Billion Mega Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whale Revealed: Could This Be Ryoshi?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    A detailed analysis by blockchain analytics platform Bubblemaps has revealed the existence of a Shiba Inu (SHIB) whale holding $2.5 billion worth of the meme-inspired cryptocurrency. This entity, which manages 10% of SHIB's total supply, operates from approximately 150 addresses, leading to speculation about its identity and origin.

    Shiba Inu was launched on July 31, 2020, as a fair launch project with equal opportunities for participation. At launch, the deployer wallet, which was 0xb8f2, held approximately half of the total supply. 

    Related
    Major Shiba Inu (SHIB) Investors Offload Trillions Amid Uncertainty
    Tue, 11/19/2024 - 15:32
    Major Shiba Inu (SHIB) Investors Offload Trillions Amid Uncertainty
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    $2.5 Billion Mega Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whale Revealed: Could This Be Ryoshi?
    "Rich Dad Poor Dad" Author on Saylor's $13 Million Bitcoin Prediction: "I Believe He's Right"
    Bitcoin (BTC) Hits Crucial Price Level: Details, Here's Why Shiba Inu (SHIB) Is Moving Like Snail, Solana (SOL) Pushes to $300 as Billions in Volume Flow In
    Legendary Trader Bollinger Issues Major Ethereum "Warning"

    However, between August and October 2020, another major player appeared on the scene: "0x1406." This address got its hands on 103 trillion SHIB tokens — that is, 10% of the supply — for just 38 ETH, which was worth only $10,000 at the time. SHIB has seen a meteoric rise, and that initial investment has grown by 25,000,000%, now worth over $2.5 billion.

    Advertisement

    The activity in the wallet shows how the assets are being strategically managed. As the value of SHIB skyrocketed to $5 billion, "0x1406" consolidated its holdings into one address before splitting it into 14 separate addresses in November 2021. 

    Could it be Ryoshi?

    Later, the holdings were split into about 150 addresses, a way of trying to reduce risk and perhaps keep things anonymous. Bubblemaps pointed out that these transactions are easy to spot with the right blockchain visualization tools, even if they do not show up on standard bubble maps.

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales' Strategy Revealed: Here's What Major Investors Are Doing Right Now
    Mon, 11/18/2024 - 14:36
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales' Strategy Revealed: Here's What Major Investors Are Doing Right Now
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    The report shows that "0x1406" has managed its wallet in a sophisticated way and has remained calm under pressure. It appears that the wallet has maintained most of its SHIB holdings since the beginning. 

    Speculation has arisen that this wallet may belong to Ryoshi, the mysterious creator of Shiba Inu, who retired from social media in 2021, mirroring Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto's approach to anonymity.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 20, 2024 - 10:14
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Faces Rejection at Crucial Price Point
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Nov 20, 2024 - 9:50
    Vitalik Buterin Made Crucial Ethereum Statement
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 9:44
    How Does Bitcoin Mining Affect BTC Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank Global World Premiere Lists ORA with Meme-Inspired Wealth Strategy
    BC.GAME Celebrates Third Consecutive Win at the SiGMA Global Gaming Awards with 2024 Best Crypto Casino Title
    Web3 Gaming Trailblazer Big Time Studios Announces $OL Token for the OpenLoot Gaming Platform
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    $2.5 Billion Mega Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whale Revealed: Could This Be Ryoshi?
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Faces Rejection at Crucial Price Point
    Vitalik Buterin Made Crucial Ethereum Statement
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD