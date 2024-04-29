Zeebu (ZBU) Token Gaining Traction, Announces CoinDCX Listing

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Zeebu and its native token, ZBU, is revolutionizing the telecom sector by simplifying its settlement and payment process, thereby creating new possibilities. Zeebu has recently announced the listing of ZBU token on a major exchange, which is set to introduce ZBU to a new group of crypto investors and Web3 enthusiasts.

Zeebu introduces Web3 instruments to the telecom segment

Launched in late Q1, 2023, Zeebu promotes itself as an innovative DeFi platform designed to address payment and settlement issues within the telecom industry.

By bridging the traditional financial system with decentralized finance, Zeebu has spearheaded a major paradigm shift in the telecom inter-carrier settlements. Its platform's performance and the remarkable growth of its native cryptocurrency have made Zeebu a topic of widespread discussion.

In order to achieve its ambitious goals, Zeebu has effectively addressed major challenges faced by telecom carriers and operators, such as lengthy remittance delays in settlements and transactions. Leveraging blockchain technology has enhanced the security, transparency and traceability of transactions, while also facilitating automated transactions on a global scale.

With over 430 merchants onboarded onto the Zeebu platform in various countries and territories across the globe, it has emerged as a prominent player in the industry. Since its inception, Zeebu has achieved several milestones, including the successful settlement of over 23,168 invoices and transaction volume exceeding $1.66 billion.

ZBU token debuts on major exchange CoinDCX

A series of notable listing announcements contributed to the popularity of the Zeebu and its native cryptocurrency, ZBU.

📣 Exciting times for #Zeebu! Our $ZBU is officially taking off on #CoinDCX!



✈️ Get ready to trade with ZBU/INR and be a part of the financial revolution. Navigate to our new digital horizon! #ZeebuOnCoinDCX #CryptoListing



🔗 Trade now: https://t.co/ugROtPsr8x pic.twitter.com/7yY0UwNM5u — Zeebu (@zeebuofficial) April 24, 2024

Recently, the ZBU token reached a significant milestone with its listing on a renowned cryptocurrency exchange, CoinDCX, on April 24, in pair with INR. This important development might be expected to fuel a new price upsurge for ZBU token in the near future.

Launched back in 2018, CoinDCX is one of the most prominent and reputable cryptocurrency exchanges in India. Per CoinMarketCap independent tracker, it is one of the top 150 cryptocurrency trading platforms by aggregated trading volume with at least $160 million in verified reserve funds. It offers trading for almost 500 cryptocurrencies in 875 spot and futures pairs.

Alongside that, ZBU token is already available on major centralized cryptocurrency exchanges. For instance, ZBU/USDT pairs are active on Gate.io, MEXC Global, LBank, Bitget, BitMart Biconomy Exchange, KoinBX, GroveX. Also, on the KoinBX crypto exchange, the asset can be traded in the ZBU/INR pair.

It should be noted that amid increased uncertainty in the segment of large-cap altcoins, some investors might be exploring emerging cryptocurrencies like Zeebu, aiming to capitalize on its volatility.

ZBU's recent listing on the CoinDCX exchange holds promise for a positive effect on the token. If ZBU surpasses its previous all-time high of $4.9, investors may foresee a notable milestone at the $5 mark, potentially signaling a path toward $7 in the upcoming month. Furthermore, if the upward trend persists, ZBU could even approach the coveted $10 milestone by the conclusion of the second quarter.

Although the consolidation phase has caused ZBU to dip below the 20-day simple moving average, this is not necessarily a cause for concern. Moreover, critical SMAs such as the 50 and 100 remain positioned below the current price of ZBU, serving as significant demand zones.

As a result, listing on CoinDCX should be considered a major milestone for Zeebu and ZBU in terms of marketing, liquidity management, and community building.