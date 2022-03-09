Zcash and Monero Lead Altcoin Rally as Bitcoin Surges Past $42K: Details

News
Wed, 03/09/2022 - 11:40
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Altcoin rally led by privacy coins Zcash and Monero as Bitcoin surpasses $42,000
Zcash and Monero Lead Altcoin Rally as Bitcoin Surges Past $42K: Details
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

As seen on CoinMarketCap, oldtimer privacy coins Zcash and Monero seem to be leading the altcoin market rally as Bitcoin rose to intraday highs of $42,438 on March 9. Monero (XMR) has added a whopping 20%, which allowed it to reenter the top 40 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Zcash (ZEC), another decentralized cryptocurrency focused on privacy and anonymity, is up nearly 15% at press time.

Launched in 2014, Monero aims to allow transactions to take place privately and with anonymity, while Zcash was founded in 2016.

Speaking on the price gains, on-chain analytics firm Santiment says:  "Crypto prices are moving the right direction again over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin has risen modestly to above $39.2k once again, and Ethereum is back above $2,600. Notable gainers are ZEC (+16%), TON (+13%), AR (+10%) and XMR (+9%)."

Terra (LUNA) is also up an impressive 19% in the last 24 hours with a total market cap of $35.4 billion. Terra (LUNA) is presently the largest network in terms of total staked value. Presently, more than $31.4 billion in LUNA have been staked directly on multiple platforms, according to cryptocurrency staking statistics service Staking Rewards, outpacing Solana and Cardano.

Bitcoin surpasses $42,000

According to data from CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin was trading at $42,019, up roughly 9%. Other cryptocurrencies, such as Ethereum, also rose sharply.

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies surged after the U.S. Treasury reportedly disclosed details of an impending executive order. The Treasury statement was quickly retracted after it was released, but it was widely regarded as positive for the cryptocurrency sector. Traders are still waiting for the final executive order, but a brief Treasury statement that appeared to be pro-crypto was enough to raise confidence.

The executive order, according to Cameron Winklevoss, co-founder of cryptocurrency exchange Gemini, is a "constructive approach to thoughtful crypto regulation."

#ZCash News #Monero News #Bitcoin
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst, technical analyst and experienced fund manager. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image XRP Lawsuit: Ripple's Upcoming Court Decisions Might Be Revealed as Soon as End of March, Says John Deaton
03/09/2022 - 12:26
XRP Lawsuit: Ripple's Upcoming Court Decisions Might Be Revealed as Soon as End of March, Says John Deaton
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Ancient Bitcoin Wallets on Rise and May Cause Price Spike: Report
03/09/2022 - 12:10
Ancient Bitcoin Wallets on Rise and May Cause Price Spike: Report
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image The Meteoric Metaverse with Enjin Coin (ENJ), FIREPIN Token (FRPN), and Axie Infinity (AXS)
03/09/2022 - 11:41
The Meteoric Metaverse with Enjin Coin (ENJ), FIREPIN Token (FRPN), and Axie Infinity (AXS)
Guest AuthorGuest Author