Yves Saint Laurent Plans to Jump on NFT Train

Tue, 01/17/2023 - 16:21
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The application covers downloadable and recorded virtual goods such as computer programs featuring perfumery, toiletries, cosmetics, make-up and skincare preparations
Yves Saint Laurent Plans to Jump on NFT Train
Cover image via unsplash.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Famed French luxury goods concern Yves Saint Laurent Parfums SA is set to make its debut in the Metaverse with trademark applications related to the use of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for virtual goods.

The applications, filed on Jan. 12, indicate that the company plans to offer multimedia files containing artwork, text, audio, and video content related to perfumery, toiletries, and other personal care items.

Shoppers could soon be experiencing a digital version of the famed brand's physical offerings.

Related
Bitcoin Price May Receive Needed Trigger If This Analyst's Observation Comes True
The filings also suggest Yves Saint Laurent's goals extend to include sales directly through metaverse-based retail stores featuring said products.

2022 was a seminal year for integrated projects between the fashion and beauty industries, and the burgeoning Web3 space.

High-end brands like Gucci, Lacoste, and Tiffany all debuted intersecting strategies involving NFTs and blockchain technology, aiming to give more economic power to token holders as crypto prices experienced significant drops. 

By gradually transitioning away from immediate monetary incentives and into longer-term benefits like exclusive rewards, luxury brands are demonstrating the ongoing resilience of Web3 despite crypto’s volatile volatile nature. 

#NFT News #Cryptocurrency Adoption
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image BONE Price Jumps 16% Since Weekend, New Listing Announced
01/17/2023 - 16:27
BONE Price Jumps 16% Since Weekend, New Listing Announced
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Self-Proclaimed Satoshi Craig Wright Sees No Bitcoin (BTC) Narrative Outside Pyramid and Ponzi Scheme
01/17/2023 - 16:20
Self-Proclaimed Satoshi Craig Wright Sees No Bitcoin (BTC) Narrative Outside Pyramid and Ponzi Scheme
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Shiba Eternity Game Devs Now Accept Ideas from Users: Details
01/17/2023 - 15:49
Shiba Eternity Game Devs Now Accept Ideas from Users: Details
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan