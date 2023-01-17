Yves Saint Laurent Plans to Jump on NFT Train

The application covers downloadable and recorded virtual goods such as computer programs featuring perfumery, toiletries, cosmetics, make-up and skincare preparations

Famed French luxury goods concern Yves Saint Laurent Parfums SA is set to make its debut in the Metaverse with trademark applications related to the use of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for virtual goods.

The applications, filed on Jan. 12, indicate that the company plans to offer multimedia files containing artwork, text, audio, and video content related to perfumery, toiletries, and other personal care items.

Shoppers could soon be experiencing a digital version of the famed brand's physical offerings.

The filings also suggest Yves Saint Laurent's goals extend to include sales directly through metaverse-based retail stores featuring said products.

2022 was a seminal year for integrated projects between the fashion and beauty industries, and the burgeoning Web3 space.

High-end brands like Gucci, Lacoste, and Tiffany all debuted intersecting strategies involving NFTs and blockchain technology, aiming to give more economic power to token holders as crypto prices experienced significant drops.

By gradually transitioning away from immediate monetary incentives and into longer-term benefits like exclusive rewards, luxury brands are demonstrating the ongoing resilience of Web3 despite crypto’s volatile volatile nature.