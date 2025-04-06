XRP Price Prediction for April 6

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers have failed to maintain the market growth at the end of the week, according to CoinStats.

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has dropped by 2% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has fallen by 3.95%.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's fall, the price of XRP keeps looking bearish on the hourly chart. If nothing changes by the end of the day, the decline is likely to continue to the $2.05 range.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, bulls could not maintain the rise after yesterday's bullish candle closure.

If the bar closes below $2.10, there is a possibility of an ongoing correction to the vital $2 area.

Image by TradingView

On the weekly chart, a further drop also remains the more likely scenario. If the rate fixes below $1.90, traders may expect a test of the $1.70-$1.80 range soon.

XRP is trading at $2.09 at press time.