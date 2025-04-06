Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Prediction for April 6

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sun, 6/04/2025 - 10:49
    Has local rise of XRP ended already?
    XRP Price Prediction for April 6
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Buyers have failed to maintain the market growth at the end of the week, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinStats

    XRP/USD

    The rate of XRP has dropped by 2% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has fallen by 3.95%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    Despite today's fall, the price of XRP keeps looking bearish on the hourly chart. If nothing changes by the end of the day, the decline is likely to continue to the $2.05 range.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, bulls could not maintain the rise after yesterday's bullish candle closure.

    If the bar closes below $2.10, there is a possibility of an ongoing correction to the vital $2 area.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the weekly chart, a further drop also remains the more likely scenario. If the rate fixes below $1.90, traders may expect a test of the $1.70-$1.80 range soon.

    XRP is trading at $2.09 at press time.

    #XRP Price Prediction

