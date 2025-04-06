Advertisement
    Not Satoshi Nakamoto: Charles Hoskinson Confirms It Again

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Sun, 6/04/2025 - 11:41
    Satoshi Nakamoto will stay anonymous, as another candidate denies that role
    Not Satoshi Nakamoto: Charles Hoskinson Confirms It Again
    The notion that Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano, may be the anonymous creator of Bitcoin Satoshi Nakamoto has been the subject of one of the most persistent rumors in the cryptocurrency world. Hoskinson recently made a statement in which he categorically denied any affiliation with Satoshi, restating that he had absolutely nothing to do with the creation of Bitcoin and never claimed to be connected to it.

    Hoskinson has previously been required to provide his identity. Parts of the crypto community are still speculating despite repeated denials. This long-standing theory was put to the test when Charles Hoskinson was confirmed to be not Satoshi in an online post purporting to be from Satoshi Nakamoto himself.

    This led to the most recent round of rumors. Therefore, why do some people think Hoskinson might be Satoshi? The rumor probably comes from Hoskinson's extensive involvement in the early stages of cryptocurrency development. He is unquestionably one of the most significant and technically proficient individuals in the blockchain industry, having co-founded Ethereum and also founded Cardano.

    Some have questioned whether he may have had a more foundational role than is generally acknowledged because of his well-spoken public speaking, extensive understanding of cryptography and early entry into the field. But when examined closely, this theory is shown to be flawed. The initial whitepaper for Bitcoin was released in 2008, and the network went live in early 2009.

    Hoskinson was not publicly involved in the cryptocurrency scene until a few years later as he was still finishing up his academic studies at the time. Nick Szabo, the renowned cryptographer Hal Finney, who received the first Bitcoin transaction, and even Dorian Nakamoto, whose only connection was a coincidental name match, have all been considered as Satoshi candidates over the years. One of the biggest mysteries in tech history is still who Satoshi really is.

