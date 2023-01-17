Bitcoin Price May Receive Needed Trigger If This Analyst's Observation Comes True

Tue, 01/17/2023 - 15:34
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Bitcoin's Relative Strength Index is hovering below 90, very rare bull trigger
Bitcoin Price May Receive Needed Trigger If This Analyst's Observation Comes True
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The latest price growth of Bitcoin (BTC) is inspiring a whole lot of case scenarios on how the digital currency can attain the escape velocity to power the next bull run. One of the recent analyses in this regard was shared by popular crypto analyst The Wolf Of All Streets, who shared on his Twitter page how Bitcoin is flagging its Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator to power a new bull run.

According to him, the intraday RSI reading is pegged just below the 90 mark, and the last time the coin recorded a similar reading above 90, prices first corrected, then shot up to hit the all-time high (ATH) above $68,000 - back in November 2021.

In his words: "Daily RSI is chilling at just under 90. We have hit 90 a few times, often followed by at correction before a push up and bear div. Last time it was noticeably higher (94) was the 20K top in 2017. Last time it hit 90, price dropped from 40K to 30K before pushing to 65K."

Despite the suggestion in the tweet that a bull run is underway, the analyst said he was not necessarily predicting that the tops are here in this current price run.

Related
Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Is Melting on Ethereum Chain, What's Happening?

Conflicting Bitcoin (BTC) predictions

Bitcoin is currently changing hands at $21,260.17, up 1.92% over the past 24 hours and by more than 23% in the trailing seven-day period, according to data from CoinMarketCap. With this price resilience, influential names in the industry, including Ben Armstrong (BitBoy Crypto) are becoming optimistic about its growth potential.

Armstrong predicted that Bitcoin has the tendency to hit $25,000 to $30,000 in the next 45 days but believes the coin will face bearish headwinds toward the end of the year. While optimism is high generally, Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff has also predicted a crash back to $18,000, in his characteristic manner.

#Bitcoin
article image
About the author
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image BONE Price Jumps 16% Since Weekend, New Listing Announced
01/17/2023 - 16:27
BONE Price Jumps 16% Since Weekend, New Listing Announced
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Yves Saint Laurent Plans to Jump on NFT Train
01/17/2023 - 16:21
Yves Saint Laurent Plans to Jump on NFT Train
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Self-Proclaimed Satoshi Craig Wright Sees No Bitcoin (BTC) Narrative Outside Pyramid and Ponzi Scheme
01/17/2023 - 16:20
Self-Proclaimed Satoshi Craig Wright Sees No Bitcoin (BTC) Narrative Outside Pyramid and Ponzi Scheme
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov