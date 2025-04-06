Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Top Ripple Exec Claims He Sold Stocks to Harvest Losses

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Sun, 6/04/2025 - 11:50
    Tax harvesting is one of top strategies recommended by financial professionals in wake of recent market crash
    Advertisement
    Top Ripple Exec Claims He Sold Stocks to Harvest Losses
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    David Schwartz, the chief technology officer at Ripple, recently revealed that he had sold his stocks at a loss on Friday for the purpose of tax-loss harvesting.

    Advertisement

    The prominent Ripple executive also bought other stocks that he likes as much to maintain his exposure to the market.

    Schwartz says that he could potentially switch back to the recently sold stocks following a 31-day period.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Crashes 56% in Volumes as Market Sell-Off Continues
    SHIB Burns in Deep Red — What's Happening?
    Cardano’s ADA First 'Death Cross' in 2025 Fast Approaching: What’s Next?
    Bitcoin Creator Satoshi Nakamoto Receives Birthday Wishes: Details

    The rules of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) do not allow tax deductions if the same stocks are repurchased within a month.

    Advertisement

    In a nutshell, Schwartz has used a common strategy of realizing his short-term capital losses in order to be able to reduce his taxable income.

    Related
    XRP Price at $2.13: What to Expect Next?
    Sat, 04/05/2025 - 15:45
    XRP Price at $2.13: What to Expect Next?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    "The ones I sold are ones I recently bought. I try to keep losses short-term and gains long-term when I can," he explained.

    Earlier this week, the U.S. stock market experienced the biggest two-day wipeout in history, with more than $6 trillion worth of total losses.

    Meanwhile, financial experts are arguing that Americans should refrain from making hasty moves with their 401 (k)s. Tax-harvesting is among some of the top recommendations alongside diversification and gaining exposure to buffer exchange-traded funds (ETFs), according to Fortune.

    #Ripple News

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 6, 2025 - 11:41
    Not Satoshi Nakamoto: Charles Hoskinson Confirms It Again
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Apr 6, 2025 - 11:33
    XRP Crashes 56% in Volumes as Market Sell-Off Continues
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Yala Announces RealYield: A Marketplace for Bitcoin-Powered Real-World Asset Yields
    Manila to Host Premier Fintech Gathering – Fintech Revolution Summit on April 30
    Extsy Officially Launches on April 4th, 2025: A New Era of Seamless Crypto Trading with Industry-Leading Features
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Yala Announces RealYield: A Marketplace for Bitcoin-Powered Real-World Asset Yields
    Manila to Host Premier Fintech Gathering – Fintech Revolution Summit on April 30
    Extsy Officially Launches on April 4th, 2025: A New Era of Seamless Crypto Trading with Industry-Leading Features
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Top Ripple Exec Claims He Sold Stocks to Harvest Losses
    Not Satoshi Nakamoto: Charles Hoskinson Confirms It Again
    XRP Crashes 56% in Volumes as Market Sell-Off Continues
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD