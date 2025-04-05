Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    SHIB Burns in Deep Red — What's Happening?

    By Yuri Molchan
    Sat, 5/04/2025 - 20:00
    Shiba Inu burn rate takes big hit, falling down into red zone
    Advertisement
    SHIB Burns in Deep Red — What's Happening?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Data shared by the public Shibburn blockchain tracking platform, which traces SHIB burn transactions on Etherscan, and then accumulates that data on its website, has reported that the level of daily SHIB burns has shown a major plummet.

    This decline has taken place amid the overall stock market crash, which has wiped more than $5 trillion off the market within the last couple of days. Bitcoin, however, demonstrates resilience, holding well above the $80,000 price level, while Nasdaq and other leading indexes around it are bleeding.

    Related
    SEC Announces Date for Crypto Regulation Roundtable: Details
    Fri, 04/04/2025 - 15:20
    SEC Announces Date for Crypto Regulation Roundtable: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    SHIB Burns in Deep Red — What's Happening?
    Cardano’s ADA First 'Death Cross' in 2025 Fast Approaching: What’s Next?
    Bitcoin Creator Satoshi Nakamoto Receives Birthday Wishes: Details
    Bitcoin (BTC) Is Better Buy Right Now: Billionaire Mark Cuban

    SHIB burns go deep down

    The above-mentioned data source revealed that over the past 24 hours, the level of SHIB burns has plunged by 42.07%, sinking in red, while a total of 21,613,189 SHIB meme coins has been transferred to unspendable wallets and locked out of circulation.

    Advertisement

    The two largest burn transactions on this short list of transfers carried 9,999,999 and 9,684,002 SHIB. There was also one that moved 1,000,001 SHIB, while the remaining two transferred less than a million meme coins each.

    However, on Friday, the same metric showed an impressive contrasting rise of 1,906.97% with 48,251,324 SHIB transferred to dead-end wallets.

    As for the weekly burns, over the past seven days, the community has managed to dispose of 187,900,543 SHIB. Still, that indicated a 90.99% decline compared to the previous week, when a staggering 2 billion Shiba Inu were burned out of the circulating supply.

    Related
    Bitcoin (BTC) Is Better Buy Right Now: Billionaire Mark Cuban
    Sat, 04/05/2025 - 08:05
    Bitcoin (BTC) Is Better Buy Right Now: Billionaire Mark Cuban
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Shibarium arrives at crucial milestone

    Today, the SHIB team bragged about the Layer-2 solution Shibarium reaching an important milestone — the total number of blocks generated on the network surpassed the 10 million level and currently stands at 10,306,430.

    A post published on the X account Shibarium Updates (@Shibizens) affiliated with the SHIB team shared more details of this new record, emphasizing the importance of it.

    The post deciphered that each block in this chain contains a batch of verified transactions and it is created roughly every five seconds. It shows Shibarium’s constant consistency: “The chain is alive and actively processing.” The post adds that each block adds a new level of security: “Each block adds another layer of protection.” Besides, the increase in blocks proves the growth of Shibarium itself behind it: “Millions of on-chain actions, contracts, and transfers have been secured.”

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Token Burn #Shibarium

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 5, 2025 - 15:45
    XRP Price at $2.13: What to Expect Next?
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Apr 5, 2025 - 15:30
    Cardano’s ADA First 'Death Cross' in 2025 Fast Approaching: What’s Next?
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Yala Announces RealYield: A Marketplace for Bitcoin-Powered Real-World Asset Yields
    Manila to Host Premier Fintech Gathering – Fintech Revolution Summit on April 30
    Extsy Officially Launches on April 4th, 2025: A New Era of Seamless Crypto Trading with Industry-Leading Features
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Yala Announces RealYield: A Marketplace for Bitcoin-Powered Real-World Asset Yields
    Manila to Host Premier Fintech Gathering – Fintech Revolution Summit on April 30
    Extsy Officially Launches on April 4th, 2025: A New Era of Seamless Crypto Trading with Industry-Leading Features
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SHIB Burns in Deep Red — What's Happening?
    XRP Price at $2.13: What to Expect Next?
    Cardano’s ADA First 'Death Cross' in 2025 Fast Approaching: What’s Next?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD