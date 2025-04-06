Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for April 6

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sun, 6/04/2025 - 11:20
    How long can decline of Bitcoin (BTC) last?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bulls could not hold the gained initiative until the end of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BTC/USD

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped by 0.45% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is near the formed support of $83,000. As most of the daily ATR has not passed yet, traders may witness a further correction to the $82,500 range by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, there are no reversal signals yet. If the bar closes around the current prices or below, there is a chance of a test of the $80,000-$81,000 zone within the next few days.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the weekly candle is about to close with a long wick, which is a bearish signal. As the rate of the main crypto is far from its key level, one should focus on the interim area of $80,000.

    If a breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to the $78,000 mark.

    Bitcoin is trading at $83,070 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction

