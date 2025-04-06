Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Crashes 56% in Volumes as Market Sell-Off Continues

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sun, 6/04/2025 - 11:33
    XRP currently approaching $2
    Advertisement
    XRP Crashes 56% in Volumes as Market Sell-Off Continues
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    The crypto market is under selling pressure in the early Sunday session, and XRP, the fourth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, is taking a hit.

    According to CoinMarketCap data, XRP’s 24-hour trading volume has plunged by 56% to $2.25 billion as a broader crypto market drop rattles investor sentiment.

    Article image
    XRP Trading Volume, Courtesy: CoinMarketCap

    The drop in XRP trading volume might reflect growing caution among traders, with many staying on the sidelines amid market uncertainty. XRP, which recently saw a rebound to $2.17, is battling to maintain momentum as selling pressure returns to the market.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Crashes 56% in Volumes as Market Sell-Off Continues
    SHIB Burns in Deep Red — What's Happening?
    Cardano’s ADA First 'Death Cross' in 2025 Fast Approaching: What’s Next?
    Bitcoin Creator Satoshi Nakamoto Receives Birthday Wishes: Details

    Related
    XRP Price at $2.13: What to Expect Next?
    Sat, 04/05/2025 - 15:45
    XRP Price at $2.13: What to Expect Next?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Advertisement

    The current drop in volume, which may indicate waning interest from short-term traders, raises questions about what might come next for XRP price.

    As it is, eyes are on the crucial $2 level, which XRP must hold so as not to validate a bearish head and shoulders pattern.

    XRP in red amid market sell-off

    The crypto market faced fresh selling pressure in the early Sunday session as traders took profits from the recent rebound and considered macroeconomic developments in the past week.

    The overall crypto market capitalization fell 1.04% to $2.65 trillion, with the majority of the crypto assets, including XRP, in red.

    Related
    1.67 Billion XRP in 24 Hours, Has XRP Price Bottomed Out?
    Sat, 04/05/2025 - 11:37
    1.67 Billion XRP in 24 Hours, Has XRP Price Bottomed Out?
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    XRP is currently approaching $2, reaching intraday lows of $2.08. The drop follows profit-taking after XRP rebounded for three days at a stretch from April 3, reaching highs of $2.17 consequently.

    What comes next?

    At the time of writing, XRP had fallen 1.67% in the last 24 hours to $2.09 and was down 4.09% weekly.

    The RSI at 42 might increase the risk of a break below $2. If this occurs, XRP might form a bearish head-and-shoulders pattern. XRP eyes support at $1.84, which coincides with the daily SMA 200, but if that level is broken, the slide could continue to $1.77 and then $1.27.

    Buyers face a difficult task in order to avoid a breakdown. They must quickly drive the price over the 50-day simple moving average at $2.34 to pave the way for a relief rally to $2.6 and beyond.

    #XRP News

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Apr 6, 2025 - 11:20
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for April 6
    Price Analysis
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Price Analysis
    Apr 6, 2025 - 11:05
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for April 6
    Price Analysis
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Yala Announces RealYield: A Marketplace for Bitcoin-Powered Real-World Asset Yields
    Manila to Host Premier Fintech Gathering – Fintech Revolution Summit on April 30
    Extsy Officially Launches on April 4th, 2025: A New Era of Seamless Crypto Trading with Industry-Leading Features
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Yala Announces RealYield: A Marketplace for Bitcoin-Powered Real-World Asset Yields
    Manila to Host Premier Fintech Gathering – Fintech Revolution Summit on April 30
    Extsy Officially Launches on April 4th, 2025: A New Era of Seamless Crypto Trading with Industry-Leading Features
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Crashes 56% in Volumes as Market Sell-Off Continues
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for April 6
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for April 6
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD