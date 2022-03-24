Your Favorite Axe Body Spray Coming to Metaverse

London-headquartered consumer goods giant Unilever has filed several trademark applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to enter the Metaverse, according to a tweet shared by Josh Gerben.
The company plans to offer virtual AXE deodorants and antiperspirants as well as toiletries for skincare and shower preparation.
In May 2018, Schmidt's Naturals, a Unilever-owned personal care products company, allowed users of its website to buy toothpaste, soap and other products with the help of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency.
Prior to that, Unilever, Nestle and Tyson Foods partnered with tech giant IBM in order to assess whether blockchains can be used for efficiently tracking food supply chains and improving their safety.
Over the past few months, there has been an influx of Metaverse-related filings that are coming from major corporations such as McDonald's, Chevron, Walmart and Nike. In February, L'Oreal, a French personal care company, applied for trademarks for collectible digital items, images and non-fungible tokens that feature various images, photos and videos.
This trend is unlikely to ease anytime soon. Gerben recently predicted that virtually every single corporation would end up applying for Metaverse-related trademarks.