Your Favorite Axe Body Spray Coming to Metaverse

Consumer goods giant Unilever has filed several Metaverse-related trademark applications, becoming the latest major company to do so

London-headquartered consumer goods giant Unilever has filed several trademark applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to enter the Metaverse, according to a tweet shared by Josh Gerben.

The company plans to offer virtual AXE deodorants and antiperspirants as well as toiletries for skincare and shower preparation.



In May 2018, Schmidt's Naturals, a Unilever-owned personal care products company, allowed users of its website to buy toothpaste, soap and other products with the help of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency.



Prior to that, Unilever, Nestle and Tyson Foods partnered with tech giant IBM in order to assess whether blockchains can be used for efficiently tracking food supply chains and improving their safety.