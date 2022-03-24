Your Favorite Axe Body Spray Coming to Metaverse

Thu, 03/24/2022 - 16:00
Alex Dovbnya
Consumer goods giant Unilever has filed several Metaverse-related trademark applications, becoming the latest major company to do so
London-headquartered consumer goods giant Unilever has filed several trademark applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to enter the Metaverse, according to a tweet shared by Josh Gerben.

Metaverse
Image by @JoshGerben

The company plans to offer virtual AXE deodorants and antiperspirants as well as toiletries for skincare and shower preparation.

In May 2018, Schmidt's Naturals, a Unilever-owned personal care products company, allowed users of its website to buy toothpaste, soap and other products with the help of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency.

Prior to that, Unilever, Nestle and Tyson Foods partnered with tech giant IBM in order to assess whether blockchains can be used for efficiently tracking food supply chains and improving their safety.

 In 2020, it doubled down on the cutting-edge technology by partnering with German multinational software corporation SAP to use blockchain for making its supply chain deforestation-free by 2023.

Over the past few months, there has been an influx of Metaverse-related filings that are coming from major corporations such as McDonald's, Chevron, Walmart and Nike. In February, L'Oreal,  a French personal care company, applied for trademarks for collectible digital items, images and non-fungible tokens that feature various images, photos and videos.

This trend is unlikely to ease anytime soon. Gerben recently predicted that virtually every single corporation would end up applying for Metaverse-related trademarks.

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

