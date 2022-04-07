You Can Now Trade Bonds on Cardano: Details

Thu, 04/07/2022 - 10:37
Arman Shirinyan
New type of asset from traditional finance will be available on Cardano network
The Cardano-based decentralized finance platform keeps on implementing new features aimed at attracting more users to the Cardano network. With implementing NFT and regular "bonds," platforms like Aada aim at creating new investment possibilities and market exposure, per ADAWhale.

According to a tête-à-tête AMA session with the representative of the platform, the goal is to create a platform similar to Aave for Cardano, besides innovative features like NFT bonds.

Besides new features never seen on Cardano before, users will be able to borrow, lend, transfer and trade loans. Implementing basic and familiar loaning and borrowing functionality is expected to ease up the transfer from an Ethereum- or Solana-based platform to Cardano network.

As for new Cardano ecosystem features like "NFT bonds," traders will be able to trade or send those bonds from wallet to wallet as those are not locked into an account.

In a nutshell, NFT bonds are two different types of assets: borrower's note and lender's bond. The first one holds an NFT and pays back the loan with a guarantee to take back the collateral before maturity. The lender's bond works with the other with a guarantee to claim a loan, interest if the loan was liquidated and interest with collateral.

Cardano (ADA) Transaction Volume Retraces Toward All-Time High with $65 Billion

Regular bonds will act in a similar way to traditional financial alternatives, where they bring interest over time depending on the bond's type and percentage. Bonds bought on the decentralized platform are expected to bring a certain amount of tokens in the next few months when they expire.

Reportedly, traders will be able to trade those bonds with the alternative traditional version of the asset.

About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

