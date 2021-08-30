You Can Now Follow U.Today on WolfRich News App

WolfRich news app now includes articles from U.Today. You can now follow the most recent event in the crypto industry at the same time with real-time crypto prices, financial dates, fundamental data and other industry-related topics.

WolfRich news app includes an automated crypto and stock price refresh and includes a watchlist that one may use to track one's own holdings. A watchlist can be created easily by adding one's positions to it. In case you do not want to miss any news or crucial price updates, you are able to set alerts for any stock or cryptocurrency that you wish. In addition to the tracker, you will be able to track financial events with dates and estimates.

The all-in-one WolfRich app is highly customizable, and you can read U.Today articles with different fonts and track the prices of your cryptocurrencies in USD or euro. In the next updates, upcoming features will be detailed chart data and technical analysis options.

The app would also be useful for stock traders that follow cryptocurrency prices and news since it contains a trading tool from Tradegate German exchange. You will be able to track trading pairs during exchange hours: from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. (CET).

WolfRich additionally supports German and Russian languages.