Yoshitaka Amano Partners with Astar Network to Release New NFT Collection

Fri, 09/30/2022 - 10:01
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Legendary artist presents his own collection with 108 unique pieces inspired by real-world events
Yoshitaka Amano Partners with Astar Network to Release New NFT Collection
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Astar Network has announced a promising partnership with the legendary artist Yoshitaka Amano to create and release an exclusive NFT collection on the Astar blockchain. This will be the first time that Mr. Amano's art will become part of the digital world after being transferred onto the blockchain.

Yoshitaka Amano is a prominent Japanese artist who has created artwork for projects like Speedracer, Sandman: The Dream Hunters cover and, most notably, Final Fantasy RPG series. The style and impact Amano had on the way people picture fantasy worlds is admired across the globe.

The founder and CEO of Astar Network believes Yoshitaka Amano is one of the most influential artists of the 21st century, and he is very honored to work with him and bring his art pieces to life with the help of newly emerged blockchain technologies and NFTs.

The collaboration with Mr. Amano is part of Astar Network's partnership with Twin Planet to help extraordinary artists transform their work into digital assets and bring their art to the public.

Astart network will manage the Candy Girl collection created by Mr. Amano that features 108 angels. The clothing design was inspired by a real "Tokyo Girls Collection 2017" and high fashion at the Mitsukoshi Ginza's "Discover Tokyo" events.

Astar will also build a Web3 entertainment site for the collection to take root in its ecosystem, connecting NFT ownership to real-world value through the partnership.

The limited edition NFT collection is also a part of Astar's vision of bringing the East to the West and introducing international leaders to the Web3 world.

#NFT News
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Uniswap Aims at $100 Million in New Funding Amid Crypto Crash
09/30/2022 - 11:58
Uniswap Aims at $100 Million in New Funding Amid Crypto Crash
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Cardano's Djed Stablecoin Closer Than Ever to Deployment, Here's One Thing Left
09/30/2022 - 11:44
Cardano's Djed Stablecoin Closer Than Ever to Deployment, Here's One Thing Left
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Elon Musk Says Blockchain Twitter Is Not Possible, Here's Why
09/30/2022 - 10:35
Elon Musk Says Blockchain Twitter Is Not Possible, Here's Why
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev