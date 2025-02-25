Advertisement
    Ex-Binance CZ Remains Bullish on Bitcoin Despite Crash, Here’s Why

    By Yuri Molchan
    Tue, 25/02/2025 - 12:11
    Former Binance boss reminds of huge Bitcoin bullish factor that has played out in the past year
    Ex-Binance CZ Remains Bullish on Bitcoin Despite Crash, Here's Why
    Changpeng Zhao, also known in the crypto community as CZ, has taken to his official page on the X social media platform (formerly known as Twitter) to address the community and share his take on the current crypto market bloodbath.

    Curiously, he has shared a bullish take on this matter despite the massive Bitcoin crash.

    CZ remains highly bullish on Bitcoin and crypto

    CZ commented on an X post of a crypto enthusiast called @Spigg1115, where the latter pointed out that there is no reason for panic now even though the crypto market is bleeding heavily.

    The user reminded the community that a year ago, Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies – he mentioned only ETH, BNB, BTC, and SOL – traded at much lower levels than now.

    Bitcoin sat at $54,000, he stated, while BNB was changing hands at $401 per coin, and SOL was trading at $109. Currently, Bitcoin is changing hands after the massive 8% fall at $89,214, BNB is going at $610, and SOL is trading at $140.89, according to CoinMarketCap.

    The only exception here is the second biggest crypto by market capitalization value after BTC Ethereum. While on this day a year ago, it was trading at $3178, it is now sitting at $2.424.

    CZ quoted that tweet and added two emojis as his comment – microscope and telescope – as if urging the crypto community to look at the crypto market at the right scale.

