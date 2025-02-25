Ex-Binance CZ Remains Bullish on Bitcoin Despite Crash, Here’s Why

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Changpeng Zhao, also known in the crypto community as CZ, has taken to his official page on the X social media platform (formerly known as Twitter) to address the community and share his take on the current crypto market bloodbath.

Advertisement

Curiously, he has shared a bullish take on this matter despite the massive Bitcoin crash.

CZ remains highly bullish on Bitcoin and crypto

CZ commented on an X post of a crypto enthusiast called @Spigg1115, where the latter pointed out that there is no reason for panic now even though the crypto market is bleeding heavily.

Advertisement

The user reminded the community that a year ago, Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies – he mentioned only ETH, BNB, BTC, and SOL – traded at much lower levels than now.

Bitcoin sat at $54,000, he stated, while BNB was changing hands at $401 per coin, and SOL was trading at $109. Currently, Bitcoin is changing hands after the massive 8% fall at $89,214, BNB is going at $610, and SOL is trading at $140.89, according to CoinMarketCap.

The only exception here is the second biggest crypto by market capitalization value after BTC Ethereum. While on this day a year ago, it was trading at $3178, it is now sitting at $2.424.

CZ quoted that tweet and added two emojis as his comment – microscope and telescope – as if urging the crypto community to look at the crypto market at the right scale.