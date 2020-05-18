XRP TipBot Is Now Live on Uphold. This Is How You Can Send Tips

News
Mon, 05/18/2020 - 05:55
Alex Dovbnya
XRP TipBot creator Wietse Wind says that the tipping service has been integrated with Uphold
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Wietse Wind, the creator of XRP TipBot, has just taken to Twitter to announce that the popular tipping service went live on Uphold.

In order to be able to use XRP TipBot, it is mandatory to have an account with the exchange for both sender and recipient.

Related
XRP Tip Bot Banned by Twitter. Here's What Happened

Uphold comes to the rescue

XRP TipBot, which was initially just a hobby for Wind, quickly started to gain steam. In two years, the project has managed to gain more than 18,000 active monthly uses. 

Since it was based in the Netherlands, recently passed regulations that pertain to cryptocurrency custody threatened the bot’s very existence.

Registering with the country’s regulator would set Wild back more a cool $25,000 per year, which doesn’t seem like a hobby anymore.

However, the project was able to survive because of a partnership with the Uphold exchange.

Related
XRP Trumps Bitcoin on Uphold. Precursor to Future Flippening?

How migration works

In a recently published video, Wind outlined the steps of linking XRP TipBot to an Uphold account.

Those who don’t have one have to go through the registration process first. Then, they simply have to authorize the application.

With the help of TipBot, users can send tips on Reddit, Twitter, and Discord. 

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

Top Crypto OffersPromoted

IQ Mining
32% OFF till 31st May
Website
Dax Robot
Crypto trading bot
Website
1xBit
UWIN code to get extra
Website
Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy