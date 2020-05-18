XRP TipBot Is Now Live on Uphold. This Is How You Can Send Tips

XRP TipBot creator Wietse Wind says that the tipping service has been integrated with Uphold

Wietse Wind, the creator of XRP TipBot, has just taken to Twitter to announce that the popular tipping service went live on Uphold.



In order to be able to use XRP TipBot, it is mandatory to have an account with the exchange for both sender and recipient.

Uphold comes to the rescue

XRP TipBot, which was initially just a hobby for Wind, quickly started to gain steam. In two years, the project has managed to gain more than 18,000 active monthly uses.

Since it was based in the Netherlands, recently passed regulations that pertain to cryptocurrency custody threatened the bot’s very existence.



Registering with the country’s regulator would set Wild back more a cool $25,000 per year, which doesn’t seem like a hobby anymore.



However, the project was able to survive because of a partnership with the Uphold exchange.





How migration works

In a recently published video, Wind outlined the steps of linking XRP TipBot to an Uphold account.

Those who don’t have one have to go through the registration process first. Then, they simply have to authorize the application.



With the help of TipBot, users can send tips on Reddit, Twitter, and Discord.

