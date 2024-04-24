Advertisement
    XRP Surges to New All-Time High in Millionaire Addresses, SEC Delays Decision on Another Spot Ethereum ETF: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    article image
    Valeria Blokhina
    Make sure you’re not missing any of the latest events in the crypto industry with U.Today’s news digest!
    Wed, 24/04/2024 - 16:07
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Contents
    Read U.Today’s top three news stories and find out what happened in the world of crypto over the past day.

    XRP skyrockets to new all-time high in millionaire addresses

    According to Santiment's X post from April 23, the number of addresses holding at least one million XRP has reached a new all-time high, while the token's price soared to a high of $0.5687. Interestingly, the figure, which currently constitutes 2,013, is only one wallet away from surpassing the previous record set in June 2023. The last time XRP saw a similar spike of millionaire addresses coincided with a significant price boom, with the token almost doubling in value to about $1 per token in just one month. As a reminder, in June 2023, market participants witnessed a historic ruling in the SEC v. Ripple case, in which the judge proclaimed XRP a nonsecurity; the XRP price skyrocketed on the news. The correlation between the increase in millionaire addresses and subsequent price rallies raises intriguing questions about the dynamics at play within the XRP ecosystem.

    SEC delays decision on another spot Ethereum ETF

    As became known from recent reports, the SEC has delayed its decision regarding a spot Ethereum ETF proposal submitted by Franklin Templeton, investment firm based in New York. Franklin Templeton filed its spot Ethereum ETF application back in February, joining other players of the likes of BlackRock. As follows from the most recent filing, the regulator stated that it is acceptable to postpone its decision in order to have enough time to review Franklin Templeton's application. Even though the SEC approved numerous applications for spot Bitcoin ETFs in January, the chances of the regulator accepting applications for spot Ethereum ETFs remain minuscule. As reported by U.Today, top ETF analyst Nate Geraci recently called lack of engagement with issuers the main reason why the SEC would not approve an Ethereum ETF in May.

    Satoshi Nakamoto delivered final words on Bitcoin 13 years ago today

    April 23, 2011, is known as a notable date in Bitcoin's history, as on this day, 13 years ago, the flagship crypto's mysterious creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, sent his final message on the Bitcoin ecosystem. This landmark moment occurred just four months after Nakamoto's last public statement in December of 2010. "I've moved on to other things. It's in good hands with Gavin and everyone," Nakamoto wrote in emails that were made public by former Bitcoin Core engineer Mike Hearn, conveying the sense of passing the torch. There is still a lot of speculation regarding Nakamoto's reasons for leaving the project. Some argue for a different perspective, especially in view of attempts to align Bitcoin with projects such as WikiLeaks donations. Others believe that it was due to external pressures, such as the CIA's alleged investigation into Gavin Andresen, a prominent member of the cryptography community.

    #XRP #Ethereum #Ethereum ETF #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Valeria Blokhina

    Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

