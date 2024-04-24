XRP Surges to New All-Time High in Millionaire Addresses, SEC Delays Decision on Another Spot Ethereum ETF: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Advertisement

XRP skyrockets to new all-time high in millionaire addresses

According to Santiment's X post from April 23, the number of addresses holding at least one million XRP has reached a new all-time high, while the token's price soared to a high of $0.5687. Interestingly, the figure, which currently constitutes 2,013, is only one wallet away from surpassing the previous record set in June 2023. The last time XRP saw a similar spike of millionaire addresses coincided with a significant price boom, with the token almost doubling in value to about $1 per token in just one month. As a reminder, in June 2023, market participants witnessed a historic ruling in the SEC v. Ripple case, in which the judge proclaimed XRP a nonsecurity; the XRP price skyrocketed on the news. The correlation between the increase in millionaire addresses and subsequent price rallies raises intriguing questions about the dynamics at play within the XRP ecosystem.

SEC delays decision on another spot Ethereum ETF

As became known from recent reports, the SEC has delayed its decision regarding a spot Ethereum ETF proposal submitted by Franklin Templeton, investment firm based in New York. Franklin Templeton filed its spot Ethereum ETF application back in February, joining other players of the likes of BlackRock. As follows from the most recent filing, the regulator stated that it is acceptable to postpone its decision in order to have enough time to review Franklin Templeton's application. Even though the SEC approved numerous applications for spot Bitcoin ETFs in January, the chances of the regulator accepting applications for spot Ethereum ETFs remain minuscule. As reported by U.Today , top ETF analyst Nate Geraci recently called lack of engagement with issuers the main reason why the SEC would not approve an Ethereum ETF in May.

