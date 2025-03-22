Advertisement
    XRP, SOL, DOGE Now Accepted by Major Japanese Real Estate Company: Details

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 22/03/2025 - 15:48
    This marks significant step forward for cryptocurrency acceptance
    The Open House Group, a leading real estate company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, has announced that it now accepts XRP, SOL and DOGE for payments, bringing the total number of cryptocurrencies accepted on its platform to five. Before this move, the real estate company only accepted Bitcoin and Ethereum.

    Open House is one of Japan’s largest real estate companies, so the move represents a significant step forward for cryptocurrency acceptance.

    The news was shared on social media platform X by Emi Yoshikawa, former VP at Ripple, who highlighted the importance of this milestone. Open House is Japan’s fifth-largest real estate company in terms of revenue, making this a major move for the crypto sector.

    In a press release written and translated from Japanese, Open House Group announced that to make it easier for customers from around the world to buy real estate in Japan, the portal site "Open House Global" provides information on cryptocurrency payments and multilingual inquiry reception and has begun accepting payments in XRP, SOL (Solana) and DOGE (Dogecoin), in addition to Bitcoin and Ethereum.

    Crypto utilization as payments set to increase

    By accepting XRP, Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE), Open House is setting a precedent for mainstream crypto transactions in high-value purchases. This move could encourage other major businesses in Japan and globally to follow suit, further legitimizing cryptocurrencies as a viable payment option.

    XRP is currently the fourth-largest cryptocurrency, with a market capitalization of $138.42 billion and a price of $2.38, while Solana (SOL) is the sixth largest, with a market capitalization of $66.1 billion and a price of $130, and Dogecoin (DOGE) is ranked eighth, with a market capitalization of $24.9 billion and a price of $0.168.

    The increased use of cryptocurrencies in real-world transactions demonstrates their growing utility beyond trading.

    #XRP #Solana #Dogecoin

