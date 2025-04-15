Advertisement
    Michael Saylor Issues Mysterious Post As Bitcoin Breaks Out: 'Meet Me At The Top'

    By Yuri Molchan
    Tue, 15/04/2025 - 14:26
    Renowned Bitcoiner has reacted to a Bitcoin price breakout above $86,000
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Michael Saylor, a vocal Bitcoin evangelist and the executive chairman of Strategy, has taken to his account on the X social media network (formerly known as Twitter) to celebrate the fact that the asset which his company has made a large bet on – Bitcoin – is finally surging.

    Saylor celebrates Bitcoin spike with bullish message

    Strategy founder tweeted, addressing the global Bitcoin community: “Meet me at the top,” as if hinting that he expects the world’s largest cryptocurrency to skyrocket much higher than the level it has managed to reach by now.

    Bitcoin has surpassed the $86,000 price level, soaring by 2.83% over the past few hours. After reaching $86,450, BTC is now changing hands at $85,570 per coin.

    On Monday, Michael Saylor published a tweet, announcing yet another massive acquisition of Bitcoin made by Strategy. This time, during the first week of April, the company accumulated 3,459 Bitcoins worth approximately $285.8 million in fiat.

    Now, Saylor’s enterprise holds $531,644 BTC worth more than $45,500,432,753.

    Bitcoin May Rally to New ATH This Quarter as This Key Metric Spikes: Top Analyst
    Tue, 04/15/2025 - 12:44
    Bitcoin May Rally to New ATH This Quarter as This Key Metric Spikes: Top Analyst
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Next Bitcoin ATH is coming this quarter, analyst says

    Meanwhile, top analyst Michael van de Poppe believes that Bitcoin is likely to reach a new all-time high within the next three months. The main reason he cited is the rapid increase in the M2 supply, which registered all the money bulk in circulation in the world, including cash and deposits. Poppe shared a chart showing a direct correlation between the Bitcoin price and M2 trajectories.

    Currently, M2 has rapidly surged, which should mean that Bitcoin will follow suit pretty soon, according to the chart. The most recent all-time high was reached on January 20th, on the day of Donald Trump’s inauguration as the US president – back then, Bitcoin surpassed $109,000.

    #Michael Saylor #Bitcoin #Strategy News
