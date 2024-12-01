Advertisement
    Top Analyst Max Kruger: 'Max Long' on Cryptocurrencies

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Analyst Max Kruger bets on continuation of rally
    Sun, 1/12/2024 - 9:45
    Alex Kruger, a well-known analyst, recently expressed confidence in the current cryptocurrency rally. Everything is pumping, he said, highlighting his max long stance. It is way too early to be concerned, Kruger says, dismissing worries adding that prices frequently rise much higher than anticipated before falling back. His message is unmistakable: Traders should embrace the momentum and respect the pump instead of fretting over corrections or fearing market tops.

    The critical trading mindset is tapped into by Kruger's viewpoint. He contends that because markets are cyclical, attempting to time exits precisely frequently results in lost opportunities. His advice to make peace with not being able to sell at the exact top is consistent with the more general idea of riding bull markets rather than obsessing over possible dangers. The current price movement of Bitcoin supports this sentiment.

    Article image
    BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Bitcoin has been on a remarkable upward trajectory most recently reaching $96,500. Strong market health is indicated by the price trading well above important moving averages such as the 50, 100 and 200 EMA on the chart, which shows ongoing bullish momentum. When Bitcoin emerged from a downward channel that had held it for months, the rally got underway in late October. The price reached new local highs as a result of the surge of buying interest caused by the breakout above $75,000.

    The RSI indicates potential for additional upside if momentum continues even though it is currently in overbought territory. The psychological $100,000 level, which might draw traders, is where immediate resistance is located; $89,000 and $79,000 offer strong support on the downside.

    In order to sustain the overall upward trend, these levels are essential. The volume is still high despite a slight taper indicating ongoing market interest. The current state of the market is reflected in Kruger's max long position. His optimism is supported by the Bitcoin chart, which indicates that additional growth is likely if it breaks $100,000. Respecting the pump, however, also entails keeping an eye out for indications of fatigue, which guarantees traders are ready for any corrections. For the time being, Bitcoin continues to lead the cryptocurrency market surge.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

