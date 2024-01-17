Advertisement
Dogecoin (DOGE) Joins XRP, SOL USDC Futures on This Major Exchange: Details

Tomiwabold Olajide
New Dogecoin (DOGE) futures pair to be listed on major crypto exchange
Wed, 17/01/2024 - 11:50
Dog-themed cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) has secured an exciting new listing on the world's largest crypto exchange by trading volume, Binance.

According to an official announcement, Binance will launch a USDC-margined DOGE perpetual contract on Jan. 18, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. (UTC), which will allow users to trade with up to 75x leverage.

On Jan. 4, Binance officially kicked off the trading of USDC-margined perpetual contracts on its platform with the intent of enhancing users’ trading experience and expanding the list of trading options available on Binance Futures beyond USDT-margined contracts.

The USDC-margined perpetual contract offering began with an initial listing of five cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, SOL and XRP. To celebrate the debut of the USDC-margined futures contracts on the platform, Binance announced a promotion wherein users can enjoy a 10% promotional trading fee discount for all related trades until April 3, 12:30 p.m. (UTC).

The addition of DOGE to Binance's USDC-margined futures offering is a reflection of the increasing popularity and acceptance of the coin, which was launched in 2013 as a joke and a parody of Bitcoin.

The USDC-margined DOGE perpetual contract, which has Dogecoin as its underlying asset and USDC as its settlement asset, can be traded in Multi-Asset Mode across multiple margin assets. For example, when Multi-Asset Mode is enabled, users can use BTC as a margin when trading the DOGEUSDC Perpetual Contract.

DOGE is currently the 10th largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, with a value of over $11.49 billion, and it trades at $0.08 per coin. 

