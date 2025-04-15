Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    $63,810,782 in XRP Stun Largest US Crypto Exchange Coinbase, Here's Pivot

    By Yuri Molchan
    Tue, 15/04/2025 - 14:34
    Staggering amount of XRP deposited into largest crypto exchange in US
    Advertisement
    $63,810,782 in XRP Stun Largest US Crypto Exchange Coinbase, Here's Pivot
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Prominent blockchain tracker Whale Alert, which monitors large cryptocurrency transfers, has spotted a massive crypto transaction that took place earlier today and carried tens of millions of dollars worth of XRP. The destination was the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S. — Coinbase.

    Advertisement

    That was the second major XRP transfer this data source has reported this week so far.

    Related
    $150,361,090 XRP Mystery Stuns Community, Here's What's Really Behind It
    Tue, 04/15/2025 - 10:18
    $150,361,090 XRP Mystery Stuns Community, Here's What's Really Behind It
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    Michael Saylor Issues Mysterious Post As Bitcoin Breaks Out: 'Meet Me At The Top'
    Bitcoin Breakout Euphoria Thrashed by Legendary Trader Peter Brandt
    $150,361,090 XRP Mystery Stuns Community, Here's What's Really Behind It
    Bitcoin to Behave Similarly to Gold for Next Few Thousand Years: US Government’s Top Crypto Executive

    29,532,534 XRP moved to Coinbase

    Whale Alert revealed that a total of 29,532,534 XRP tokens worth $63,810,782 at the time of the transfer was shoveled to the U.S.-based crypto trading venue Coinbase. The transaction was initiated by an anonymous digital wallet.

    Advertisement

    Many XRP enthusiasts in the comments assumed that this anonymous whale deposited the XRP to make a giant sale. However, data provided by the Bithomp XRP-focused explorer shows that the XRP transfer was initiated by Coinbase itself as the crypto exchange rearranged its XRP holdings.

    On April 14, Whale Alert spotted a transaction that carried almost 2x that amount of crypto, 70,000,000 XRP, worth $150,361,090. The same on-chain analytics data source as above (Bithomp) revealed that this massive XRP chunk was transferred between two wallets associated with Ripple, most likely making it an ODL transfer on the Ripple Payments system that runs on RippleNet using XRP.

    #XRP Transfer #Ripple News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 15, 2025 - 14:26
    Michael Saylor Issues Mysterious Post As Bitcoin Breaks Out: 'Meet Me At The Top'
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Apr 15, 2025 - 14:11
    What's Next for Bitcoin? Binance CEO Shares Market Prediction
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    1001 Crypto Nights: The Grandest Music Festival at TOKEN2049 Dubai
    Own Unveils the Infrastructure for RWAs Need to Move, Trade, and Evolve — at Unchained Summit
    HODL 2025: Blockchain’s Brightest Minds. All in Dubai
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    1001 Crypto Nights: The Grandest Music Festival at TOKEN2049 Dubai
    Own Unveils the Infrastructure for RWAs Need to Move, Trade, and Evolve — at Unchained Summit
    HODL 2025: Blockchain’s Brightest Minds. All in Dubai
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    $63,810,782 in XRP Stun Largest US Crypto Exchange Coinbase, Here's Pivot
    Michael Saylor Issues Mysterious Post As Bitcoin Breaks Out: 'Meet Me At The Top'
    What's Next for Bitcoin? Binance CEO Shares Market Prediction
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD