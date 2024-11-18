XRP Soars to Historic $1 Milestone, Satoshi-Era Whale Moves 2,000 BTC After 14 Years of Dormancy, Shiba Inu on Verge of 23% Breakout: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

U.Today has prepared a summary of the top three news stories over the weekend; check it out!

XRP price hits $1 historic milestone

Nov. 16 was widely celebrated among the XRP community as, on that day, Ripple-affiliated token XRP had reached a major price milestone of $1 . Additionally, its market cap saw a 26.76% surge to $57.98 billion, and the trading volume reached $13.13 billion. Analysts suggest that the current price trajectory mirrors XRP’s performance in 2017, when it reached an all-time high of $3.30, and may have been boosted by its recent listing on Robinhood. The market optimism was also bolstered by Ripple's progress in its ongoing case with the SEC, coupled with speculation regarding the development of Ripple's dirham-backed stablecoin. Another factor that contributed to the price surge could be Bitwise's plan to convert its Bitwise 10 Crypto Index Fund into an ETF, which would include XRP. Currently, XRP is changing hands at $1.14, up 1.33% over the past 24 hours.

Satoshi-era whale transfers 2,000 BTC after 14 years of dormancy

Data from crypto analytics platform Lookonchain shows that a Satoshi-era Bitcoin miner recently transferred 2,000 BTC , valued at approximately $180 million, after 14 years of inactivity. This Bitcoin fortune was mined in 2010, a formative year for the flagship crypto; that year, Bitcoin Market, the very first BTC exchange, was launched, and notable transactions, such as the famous purchase of two pizzas for 10,000 BTC, took place. While the mined coins date back to when Satoshi Nakamoto was still active, the chances that this wallet is linked to the mysterious Bitcoin creator remain very low. In 2010, Bitcoin miners produced a total of 3.39 million coins, with Bitcoin's mining difficulty beginning its significant rise. At the moment of writing, Bitcoin is worth $1.772 trillion, trading at $89,501.

