    BlackRock Discloses New Position in IBIT

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    IBIT's daily trading volume surpassed $5 billion on Wednesday
    Thu, 14/11/2024 - 5:20
    BlackRock Discloses New Position in IBIT
    Cover image via stock.adobe.com
    In a recent SEC filing, BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, disclosed that it had purchased 2,535,357 shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) valued at $91.6 million.

    SoSoValue data shows that BlackRock's IBIT attracted $230 million worth of inflows on Wednesday. 

    According to analyst Eric Balchunas, the red-hot ETF product logged $5 billion in daily trading volume yesterday, setting a new record. Notably, only three ETFs saw more trading activity on Wednesday. 

    Following the most recent update, BlackRock's IBIT is now inching closer to $30 billion worth of cumulative inflows. Its total net assets currently stand at $42.56 billion. 

    BlackRock first disclosed its intention to add IBIT exposure to other funds back in March. 

    The record-shattering product was launched back in January. 

    #Bitcoin News #BlackRock
