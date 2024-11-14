BlackRock Discloses New Position in IBIT

In a recent SEC filing , BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, disclosed that it had purchased 2,535,357 shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) valued at $91.6 million.

SoSoValue data shows that BlackRock's IBIT attracted $230 million worth of inflows on Wednesday.

According to analyst Eric Balchunas, the red-hot ETF product logged $5 billion in daily trading volume yesterday, setting a new record. Notably, only three ETFs saw more trading activity on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Following the most recent update, BlackRock's IBIT is now inching closer to $30 billion worth of cumulative inflows. Its total net assets currently stand at $42.56 billion.

BlackRock first disclosed its intention to add IBIT exposure to other funds back in March.

The record-shattering product was launched back in January.