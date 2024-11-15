    Satoshi-Era Whale Transfers 2,000 BTC After 14 Years of Dormancy

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    A Satoshi-era Bitcoin miner has woken up from hibernation after 14 years of dormancy
    Fri, 15/11/2024 - 19:39
    Satoshi-Era Whale Transfers 2,000 BTC After 14 Years of Dormancy
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to cryptocurrency analytics platform Lookonchain, a Satoshi-era Bitcoin miner recently transferred 2,000 BTC (roughly $180 million) after 14 years of inactivity. 

    As noted by Lookonchain, the Bitcoin fortune was mined all the way back in 2010.  

    In 2010, the leading cryptocurrency by market capitalization was in its infancy. Bitcoin Market, the very first Bitcoin exchange, debuted in February 2010. A few months later, miner Laszlo Hanyecz famously made the very first Bitcoin purchase by paying 10,000 BTC ($896 million at current prices) for two pizzas.

    HOT Stories
    Satoshi-Era Whale Transfers 2,000 BTC After 14 Years of Dormancy
    Race to Replace Gensler Heats Up with New Candidate
    Ex-Binance CZ Issues Big Crypto Warning: 'Be on the Right Side of History'
    Cardano (ADA) Price Goes Ballistic as Golden Cross Approaches

    Even though the coins were mined when Satoshi Nakamoto was still active in the community, the odds of the wallet being linked to the Bitcoin creator are very low. 

    Advertisement

    Related
    Satoshi Predicted to Lose Bitcoin Crown by Christmas
    Tue, 10/15/2024 - 15:40
    Satoshi Predicted to Lose Bitcoin Crown by Christmas
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    A total of 3.39 million coins were produced by Bitcoin miners back in 2010. Up until mid-2010, CPU mining was all the rage, and it was possible to find block rewards with an ordinary personal computer. 

    Bitcoin difficulty only surpassed 10,000 in December 2010. The metric, which shows how difficult it is to produce new blocks, soared above 100 trillion on Nov. 5 following the most recent positive adjustment

    In November 2010, Bitcoin's market cap topped the $1 million point for the first time. As of Nov. 15, the flagship cryptocurrency is worth a staggering $1.787 trillion. As reported by U.Today, Bitcoin surpassed silver after recording its biggest daily gain in history earlier this November. 

    The world's leading cryptocurrency is currently trading at $90,372, according to data provided by CoinGecko. 

    #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    Reviews
    Nov 15, 2024 - 18:20
    FreeBnk (FRBK) Allows Clients to Trade Crypto and Stocks in Single App: Review
    Reviews
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Title news
    News
    Nov 15, 2024 - 16:41
    Race to Replace Gensler Heats Up with New Candidate
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 9:44
    How Does Bitcoin Mining Affect BTC Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Prop365 Launches: New Prop Trading Platform
    A New Era of Player-Controlled Worlds: MetaGravity’s Vision with Edge of Chaos
    Prosper enters into long-term agreement with BITMAIN to provide Bitcoin miner hosting services
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Satoshi-Era Whale Transfers 2,000 BTC After 14 Years of Dormancy
    FreeBnk (FRBK) Allows Clients to Trade Crypto and Stocks in Single App: Review
    Race to Replace Gensler Heats Up with New Candidate
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD