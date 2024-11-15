Satoshi-Era Whale Transfers 2,000 BTC After 14 Years of Dormancy

According to cryptocurrency analytics platform Lookonchain, a Satoshi-era Bitcoin miner recently transferred 2,000 BTC (roughly $180 million) after 14 years of inactivity.

As noted by Lookonchain, the Bitcoin fortune was mined all the way back in 2010.

In 2010, the leading cryptocurrency by market capitalization was in its infancy. Bitcoin Market, the very first Bitcoin exchange, debuted in February 2010. A few months later, miner Laszlo Hanyecz famously made the very first Bitcoin purchase by paying 10,000 BTC ($896 million at current prices) for two pizzas.

Even though the coins were mined when Satoshi Nakamoto was still active in the community, the odds of the wallet being linked to the Bitcoin creator are very low.

A total of 3.39 million coins were produced by Bitcoin miners back in 2010. Up until mid-2010, CPU mining was all the rage, and it was possible to find block rewards with an ordinary personal computer.

Bitcoin difficulty only surpassed 10,000 in December 2010. The metric, which shows how difficult it is to produce new blocks, soared above 100 trillion on Nov. 5 following the most recent positive adjustment .

In November 2010, Bitcoin's market cap topped the $1 million point for the first time. As of Nov. 15, the flagship cryptocurrency is worth a staggering $1.787 trillion. As reported by U.Today , Bitcoin surpassed silver after recording its biggest daily gain in history earlier this November.

The world's leading cryptocurrency is currently trading at $90,372, according to data provided by CoinGecko.