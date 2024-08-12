    XRP Skyrockets 175% in Fund Flows as Ripple IPO Buzz Intensifies

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Ripple IPO next? XRP skyrockets 175% in fund flows as investors can't stop buying
    Mon, 12/08/2024 - 13:40
    XRP Skyrockets 175% in Fund Flows as Ripple IPO Buzz Intensifies
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Fund flows into exchange-traded products tied to the popular cryptocurrency XRP surged 175% last week, according to the latest report from CoinShares. This week, an additional $700,000 flowed into XRP-related investment products, up from about $400,000 last week.

    In total, $21 million has been invested in XRP ETPs since the beginning of the year. This result puts the seventh cryptocurrency in the spotlight, with only a few other assets showing better momentum.

    Article image
    Source: CoinShares

    If previously the surge in flows to XRP could have been related to the imminent decision of the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit, today, as the court gave its ruling, it could be a new agenda driving flows into this particular area. 

    Ripple IPO soon?

    Having been fined $125 million and cleared of all excessive charges, Ripple may now shift its focus to an IPO. The company has long teased such a possibility, with a focus on the near future, and even 2025. According to the latest data, the estimated value of the San Francisco crypto company is around $30 billion.

    If Ripple, which actively uses XRP in its services and operations, finally makes it to the stock market and to a wider audience, the popular token will certainly gain more prominence, which means more acceptance and attention. And where there's attention, there's money.

    #Ripple News #XRP #XRP News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

