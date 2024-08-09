    Ripple Issues Major Warning After “Historic Victory”

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Ripple has warned about an uptick in scams following the company's "historic victory" against the SEC
    Fri, 9/08/2024 - 19:50
    Ripple Issues Major Warning After “Historic Victory”
    Cover image via stock.adobe.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    San Francisco-based company Ripple has issued a warning about the proliferation of XRP-related scams following a recent court ruling.

    Advertisement

    As reported by U.Today, Judge Analisa Torres of New York issued a final judgment in the closely watched SEC v. Ripple case, ordering the defendant to pay a $125 million fine for violating securities laws with its institutional sales. 

    Ripple framed the much-talked-about court ruling as a "historic victory" since the aforementioned sum is nowhere near close to what the agency was asking for.  

    HOT Stories
    Ripple Issues Major Warning After “Historic Victory”
    Ripple Starts Testing New Stablecoin
    Michael Saylor Makes Bitcoin Statement as BTC Reclaims $62,000 Briefly
    Crucial Shiba Inu Lead Shytoshi Kusama Alert Issued, Here's Reason

    After the case likely reached its long-awaited resolution, XRP went on to experience a massive price rally, soaring by more than 20% and becoming one of the most traded cryptocurrencies.

    Related
    XRP Shines Green as Ripple Announces Major UAE Partnership
    Wed, 08/07/2024 - 08:44
    XRP Shines Green as Ripple Announces Major UAE Partnership
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    This renewed interest has also caused an uptick in XRP-related scams, according to Ripple. 

    Ripple has rushed to warn the XRP community about fake social media accounts impersonating the company itself as well as its executives. These fraudulent accounts typically promote bogus giveaways and airdrops to fool unsuspecting users into parting ways with their funds. "Ripple and its executives will NEVER ask you to send funds anywhere," the company stressed. 

    Related
    XRP Case: SEC Veteran Breaks Silence on Ripple Win
    Thu, 08/08/2024 - 11:12
    XRP Case: SEC Veteran Breaks Silence on Ripple Win
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Due to its popularity, Ripple and its CEO Brad Garlinghouse frequently become impersonated by fraudsters on social media. The company even sued video hosting behemoth YouTube back in 2020 over its failure to combat crypto scam, but it eventually settled the suit the following year. 

    Recently, scammers started trying to capitalize on Ripple's recent foray into the stablecoin sector by creating fake tokens and passing them off as the company's official product. 

    #Ripple News #Cryptocurrency Scam
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Aug 9, 2024 - 16:54
    Solana (SOL) Prediction for August 9
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Title news
    News
    Aug 9, 2024 - 16:32
    Ripple Starts Testing New Stablecoin
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Mario Mosböck Partners With CoinPoker to Build the Best Online Poker Site, Showcasing PoR on the Blockchain
    Bitcoin.com Launches V-Card Debit Card In Self-Custody Bitcoin and Crypto DeFi Wallet App
    Matthew Hayward Joins PrimeXBT as Senior Market Analyst to Lead Analysis and Education
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple Issues Major Warning After “Historic Victory”
    Solana (SOL) Prediction for August 9
    Ripple Starts Testing New Stablecoin
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD