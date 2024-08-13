    XRP Sees $12 Billion Surge: What's Happening?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    XRP surge substantial, potentially providing strong ground for asset's reversal
    Tue, 13/08/2024 - 10:50
    XRP Sees $12 Billion Surge: What's Happening?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Real trading volume for XRP has substantially increased lately, rising by an astounding $12 billion. It frequently corresponds with increased market activity and has the potential to impact price movements.

    Advertisement

    In the short run, though, what does this signify for the price performance of XRP? Volume is increasing, suggesting that there is new interest in XRP. This could be the result of institutional interest market sentiment shifting or large holders making significant transactions.

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    More people usually enter the market either as buyers or sellers when volume rises. When it comes to XRP, this may indicate that investors are setting up for a future move, possibly as a result of conjecture or in response to recent changes in the cryptocurrency market. Even with the volume increase, XRP's market cap dominance — which is currently at 1. 4% — remains low, according to an analysis of the on-chain data.

    HOT Stories
    Satoshi to Be Surpassed as Biggest Bitcoin Holder This Year
    Solana (SOL) Bounces: $150 Lies Ahead, Will Ethereum (ETH) Face Death Cross? Two Key Bitcoin (BTC) Price Levels Revealed
    SEC Sues $650 Million Crypto Pyramid Scheme
    XRP Secures Death Cross on Hourly Charts, What's XRP Price in For?

    Related
    NYT: Tether Co-Founder Facing Legal Troubles
    Tue, 08/13/2024 - 06:34
    NYT: Tether Co-Founder Facing Legal Troubles
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    This shows that although trading activity for XRP is increasing, it has not yet resulted in a major change in its market position in relation to other cryptocurrencies. Furthermore, as can be seen from the volatility chart, XRP has become more volatile than it has been in several months.

    This could indicate that a significant move either up or down is incoming to the market. These elements suggest that XRP may have a very dynamic short-term future. XRP may see a sharp increase if the current volume spike results in a breakout above important resistance levels. But if this market momentum falters, the elevated volatility may cause a sharp retreat - particularly if investors choose to book profits on the recent rally.

    #XRP
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 13, 2024 - 10:41
    Cardano Network Skyrockets With $7.2 Billion On-Chain Volume
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Aug 13, 2024 - 10:06
    Shibarium and Shiba Inu Adoption: Stunning Correlation Unfolds
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Unlock the Future: VYUG’s Historic Airdrop Launches This August!
    Aleph Zero Launches Its EVM-Layer on Mainnet
    PlayFi to Launch Genesis Node Sale Early After 70K Transactions in One Week
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Sees $12 Billion Surge: What's Happening?
    Cardano Network Skyrockets With $7.2 Billion On-Chain Volume
    Shibarium and Shiba Inu Adoption: Stunning Correlation Unfolds
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD