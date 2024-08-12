    XRP Gears up for Biggest Breakout in Price History, Crucial Bitcoin Security Warning Issued by Samson Mow, Coinbase Announces Two New Listings: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    article image
    Valeria Blokhina
    Find out what happened in the world of crypto over the weekend with U.Today's news digest
    Mon, 12/08/2024 - 16:20
    XRP Gears up for Biggest Breakout in Price History, Crucial Bitcoin Security Warning Issued by Samson Mow, Coinbase Announces Two New Listings: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    U.Today has prepared a summary of the top three news stories over the weekend.

    XRP gears up for biggest breakout in price history

    In the light of recent favorable legal developments, all eyes are again on XRP, the Ripple-affiliated token. Over the last seven days, the price of XRP has seen 17.26% growth, while its daily trading volume is standing at over a billion dollars. What makes investors even more excited about the token is a bullish triangle pattern that is starting to form on its monthly chart. This technical pattern, which is characterized by trendlines converging within an ongoing uptrend, often indicates significant price changes. The pattern shows buyers are becoming more numerous, and there is a considerable likelihood that XRP will break above the upper trend line, possibly resulting in a major rise in price. However, investors should still exercise caution as the crypto market is still volatile.

    Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) security warning issued by Samson Mow

    In a recent X post, Jan3 CEO and vocal Bitcoin supporter Samson Mow addressed his followers regarding the issue of secure BTC storage. He urged everyone who invested in the largest crypto not to keep key Bitcoin material at home, adding that it should be difficult even for BTC holders themselves to move their funds that are stored in a cold wallet. "Read that again. If you can access your cold storage easily it’s not cold enough," wrote Mow concluding his post. The CEO illustrated his message with a video, in which three thieves are pushing a large safe from a house. It is a safe they were unable to open, so they decided to take it with them.

    Coinbase announces two new listings

    According to a recent report by Wu Blockchain X account, Coinbase exchange has added two cryptocurrencies, ZetaChain (ZETACHAIN) and Across Protocol (ACX), to its listing roadmap. This move was made as part of the exchange's ongoing effort to diversify its digital asset offering. These listings demonstrate Coinbase's commitment to provide its users with access to a wide range of cutting-edge blockchain initiatives. As a reminder, ZetaChain is a Layer 1 (L1) blockchain and smart contract platform designed with a focus on interoperability. Across Protocol is an Optimistic-based cross-chain bridging protocol. Optimistic rollups are a scaling solution for Ethereum that enables faster and cheaper transactions while maintaining the security of the Ethereum network.

