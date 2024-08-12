XRP Gears up for Biggest Breakout in Price History, Crucial Bitcoin Security Warning Issued by Samson Mow, Coinbase Announces Two New Listings: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Advertisement

U.Today has prepared a summary of the top three news stories over the weekend.

XRP gears up for biggest breakout in price history

In the light of recent favorable legal developments, all eyes are again on XRP , the Ripple-affiliated token. Over the last seven days, the price of XRP has seen 17.26% growth, while its daily trading volume is standing at over a billion dollars. What makes investors even more excited about the token is a bullish triangle pattern that is starting to form on its monthly chart. This technical pattern, which is characterized by trendlines converging within an ongoing uptrend, often indicates significant price changes. The pattern shows buyers are becoming more numerous, and there is a considerable likelihood that XRP will break above the upper trend line, possibly resulting in a major rise in price. However, investors should still exercise caution as the crypto market is still volatile.

Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) security warning issued by Samson Mow

In a recent X post , Jan3 CEO and vocal Bitcoin supporter Samson Mow addressed his followers regarding the issue of secure BTC storage. He urged everyone who invested in the largest crypto not to keep key Bitcoin material at home, adding that it should be difficult even for BTC holders themselves to move their funds that are stored in a cold wallet. "Read that again. If you can access your cold storage easily it’s not cold enough," wrote Mow concluding his post. The CEO illustrated his message with a video, in which three thieves are pushing a large safe from a house. It is a safe they were unable to open, so they decided to take it with them.

Coinbase announces two new listings