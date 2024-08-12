BTC, ETH and XRP Prediction for August 12

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers are trying to seize the initiative in the second part of the day, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen by 1.7% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's decline, the price of BTC has not dropped after yesterday's bearish closure. If bulls can hold the gained initiative and the candle closes around the current prices, one can expect a test of the resistance level of $62,151 soon.

Bitcoin is trading at $60,193 at press time.

ETH/USD

Unlike Bitcoin (BTC), the price of Ethereum (ETH) has gone up by 1.03% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, one should pay attention to the nearest level of $2,724. If it breaks out, the accumulated energy might be enough for a blast to the $2,800-$2,900 zone.

Ethereum is trading at $2,689 at press time.

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has dropped by almost 1% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, the rate of XRP is far from the key levels, which means neither buyers nor sellers have accumulated enough strength for a sharp move. In this regard, ongoing sideways trading in the range of $0.56-$0.60 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

XRP is trading at $0.5745 at press time.