    BTC, ETH and XRP Prediction for August 12

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Which top coins can keep rising until end of week?
    Mon, 12/08/2024 - 15:40
    BTC, ETH and XRP Prediction for August 12
    Buyers are trying to seize the initiative in the second part of the day, according to CoinStats.

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen by 1.7% over the last 24 hours.

    Despite today's decline, the price of BTC has not dropped after yesterday's bearish closure. If bulls can hold the gained initiative and the candle closes around the current prices, one can expect a test of the resistance level of $62,151 soon.

    Bitcoin is trading at $60,193 at press time.

    ETH/USD

    Unlike Bitcoin (BTC), the price of Ethereum (ETH) has gone up by 1.03% since yesterday.

    On the daily chart, one should pay attention to the nearest level of $2,724. If it breaks out, the accumulated energy might be enough for a blast to the $2,800-$2,900 zone.

    Ethereum is trading at $2,689 at press time.

    XRP/USD

    The price of XRP has dropped by almost 1% over the last day.

    From the technical point of view, the rate of XRP is far from the key levels, which means neither buyers nor sellers have accumulated enough strength for a sharp move. In this regard, ongoing sideways trading in the range of $0.56-$0.60 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

    XRP is trading at $0.5745 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Ethereum Price Prediction #XRP Price Prediction
