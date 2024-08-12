    XRP Secures Death Cross on Hourly Charts, What's XRP Price in For?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    While death cross is bearish indicator, it does not guarantee further declines
    Mon, 12/08/2024 - 13:53
    XRP Secures Death Cross on Hourly Charts, What's XRP Price in For?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP, the seventh largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has recently formed a "death cross" on its four-hour chart. This technical pattern occurs when a short-term moving average crosses below a long-term moving average and is regarded as a bearish signal.

    Advertisement

    A death cross typically involves the 50-period moving average crossing below the 200-period moving average. In the case of XRP, this pattern has emerged on the four-hour chart, suggesting that short-term price action is weakening relative to the longer-term trend.

    Article image
    XRP/USD 4-Hour Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    The appearance of a death cross on the XRP charts fuels concerns about XRP's short-term price trajectory.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Secures Death Cross on Hourly Charts, What's XRP Price in For?
    Bitcoin (BTC): Extreme Fear Returns Following Most Recent Price Drop
    XRP Golden Cross Secured? Hidden Shiba Inu (SHIB) Signal, Bitcoin (BTC) Crucial $60,000 Resistance Reached
    Saylor's Big Bitcoin Gamble Turns 4. Here's How MicroStrategy Stock Has Performed

    Related
    XRP Price: Hourly Death Cross Emerges as XRP Sells Off
    Sat, 08/03/2024 - 11:53
    XRP Price: Hourly Death Cross Emerges as XRP Sells Off
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    However, it is important to note that while the death cross is a bearish indicator, it does not guarantee further declines. Market conditions, investor sentiment and external factors can all influence the price action, potentially counteracting the death cross signal.

    What's the XRP price in for?

    At the time of writing, XRP was down 0.23% in the last 24 hours to $0.576 and up 30% weekly. XRP currently presents a mixed outlook, with bulls and bears battling for supremacy.

    XRP's price dipped after reaching highs of $0.643 on Aug. 8. The declines reached lows of $0.546 in yesterday's trading session, coinciding with the crypto market sell-off.

    Related
    XRP Records 223% Spike in Volume as Crypto Liquidations Hit $1 Billion
    Mon, 08/05/2024 - 13:57
    XRP Records 223% Spike in Volume as Crypto Liquidations Hit $1 Billion
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    XRP is currently attempting a rebound, with prices reaching highs of $0.5799 in today's trading session. On the upside, any sustained recovery might face resistance at $0.643 and $0.659, which may act as a ceiling for price action.

    The immediate support levels to watch are the daily moving average 200 at $0.544 and the daily SMA 50 at $0.533. If the XRP price falls below this level, it could trigger further selling pressure, potentially pushing XRP down to $0.432.

    #XRP News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 12, 2024 - 13:40
    XRP Skyrockets 175% in Fund Flows as Ripple IPO Buzz Intensifies
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Aug 12, 2024 - 13:16
    BlackRock Ethereum ETF Eyeing $1 Billion Flow Milestone: Details
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Exploring Cloud Mining: A Simplified Approach with KK Miner
    Mario Mosböck Partners With CoinPoker to Build the Best Online Poker Site, Showcasing PoR on the Blockchain
    Bitcoin.com Launches V-Card Debit Card In Self-Custody Bitcoin and Crypto DeFi Wallet App
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Secures Death Cross on Hourly Charts, What's XRP Price in For?
    XRP Skyrockets 175% in Fund Flows as Ripple IPO Buzz Intensifies
    BlackRock Ethereum ETF Eyeing $1 Billion Flow Milestone: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD