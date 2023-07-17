XRP Ruling: Here Are Biggest Market Changes Recorded So Far

Godfrey Benjamin
With XRP ruling, many notable market changes were recorded, top researcher highlights some of them
XRP Ruling: Here Are Biggest Market Changes Recorded So Far
The past week saw the crypto ecosystem celebrate the verdict from Judge Analisa Torres that declared that XRP is not an investment contract or a security. The ruling has far-reaching implications, and the realization of what it meant drove positive sentiment among traders, who went on a buying spree to push many altcoins, including XRP to their year-to-date (YTD) highs.

Most notable market changes

The market rally saw a number of impressive milestones for most tokens, with XRP jumping as high as 70% following the verdict. While the hype seems to be cooling off at this time, there are a number of changes that are worth taking note of.

According to CryptoQuant's head of research, Julio Moreno, midcap altcoins generally outperformed the market, and when XRP was brought into the mix, the asset class jumped by 29%. This generally surpassed small caps, which many believe have the propensity to jump based on intense volatility.

Small caps, per the CryptoQuant data, grew by 7%, while large caps featuring Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) were flat within the time under review. Additionally, midcaps added a massive $15 billion following the verdict and the renewed momentum these asset classes gained placed a wedge in the dominance of Bitcoin, which earlier U.Today reports showed plunged.

With the subject of whether or not XRP constitutes a security being the primary basis of the verdict, many securities tokens have also received such momentum that has not been recorded in a while.

More upsides in view for market

According to legal experts, there is still a long way to go before the blockchain payments firm is completely free from the allegations placed on it by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Nonetheless, the small win has been deemed a very potent one for other pending cases, including those of Coinbase and Binance, and the expectation of a win is generally bound to fuel a market rally in the coming weeks and months.

