Advertisement
AD

    XRP Rival Stellar (XLM) Eyes 22% Gain, According to Bollinger Bands

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Stellar (XLM) up 600% in November, and Bollinger Bands hint at more growth potential as XRP's rival rally may not be over yet
    Fri, 29/11/2024 - 12:42
    XRP Rival Stellar (XLM) Eyes 22% Gain, According to Bollinger Bands
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The price of Stellar (XLM) cryptocurrency has surged over 600% in the past month, marking the biggest performance in the digital asset's history. As a result, the price of XLM reached $0.6374, which, while not an all-time high for the Stellar token, is the highest mark for it since May 2021.

    Advertisement

    Against the backdrop of such impressive XLM price action, many enthusiastic investors and crypto market participants began to wonder whether this is the last stop for the token's rally or if the growth prospects are not over yet.

    Related
    XRP on Brink of $100 Billion Milestone for First Time Since 2018
    Fri, 11/29/2024 - 11:58
    XRP on Brink of $100 Billion Milestone for First Time Since 2018
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    Silk Road's Ross Ulbricht Issues Thanksgiving Post After Teasing His Possible Coming Release
    1,003,000,000 SHIB in Single Hour – What’s Happening?
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: ‘I Save Bitcoin’
    Someone Just Tricked AI Agent Into Sending Them ETH

    *Despite the fact that predicting anything for sure in the crypto market is a lost cause rather than a profitable one, there are a number of indicators and benchmarks that can help to understand approximately where the token price stands right here and now. One of such indicators can be called Bollinger Bands, developed by expert trader John Bollinger and characterized by two moving averages and the median between them. 

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    So according to the Bollinger Bands, the upper mark of the range for the Stellar token is now at $0.6445, and the lower one at $0.2124. Such a gap  indicates that the price of the token is overheated a bit, which is not surprising when XLM increased sixfold in not even the whole of November, but only in the last two weeks. 

    Related
    XRP Decouples From Bitcoin, Hits 6-Year High
    Fri, 11/29/2024 - 09:48
    XRP Decouples From Bitcoin, Hits 6-Year High
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    Nevertheless, it is likely that there is still room for the token to grow when, after the price went beyond the upper band, it corrected and then began to move up again. Considering that XLM is currently quoted at $0.53, this opens up the potential for 22% growth.

    In addition, it can be taken into account that XRP is growing again, and XLM is a kind of beta for the sixth largest cryptocurrency. If XRP continues its performance, then the Stellar token will be the first in line to follow it.

    #XLM #Stellar News #Stellar
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 29, 2024 - 13:15
    Silk Road's Ross Ulbricht Issues Thanksgiving Post After Teasing His Possible Coming Release
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Nov 29, 2024 - 12:32
    Dogecoin Community Receives Crucial Security Warning: Details
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ViaBTC Test: Performance of ElphaPex DG Home 1
    Istanbul Blockchain Week 2025 Is Back: The Future of Web3 Unfolds in Turkey’s Innovation Hub
    LBank Reaches 15 Million Users, Achieving New Milestone in Global Crypto Exchange
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Silk Road's Ross Ulbricht Issues Thanksgiving Post After Teasing His Possible Coming Release
    XRP Rival Stellar (XLM) Eyes 22% Gain, According to Bollinger Bands
    Dogecoin Community Receives Crucial Security Warning: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD