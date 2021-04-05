ENG
XRP Prints Its Highest Weekly Close in 35 Months as Rally Accelerates

Mon, 04/05/2021 - 05:29
Alex Dovbnya
XRP has secured its highest weekly close since May 2018 amid its accelerating rally
XRP Prints Its Highest Weekly Close in 35 Months as Rally Accelerates
XRP, the cryptocurrency affiliated with distributed ledger company Ripple, has managed to secure its highest weekly close in 35 months.  

On Apr. 4, it finished the past week at $0.63 on the Bitstamp exchange, falling short of surpassing the May 2018 close of $0.69.

XRP
It remains to be seen whether the seventh-largest cryptocurrency by market value will be able to further extend its rally this week and topple the aforementioned technical barrier.

Shortly after printing its bullish weekly candle, XRP went on to hit $0.70 on the Bitstamp exchange. The cryptocurrency touched its highest level since Feb. 1 when its price action was apparently manipulated by a short-lived pump-and-dump.  

XRP also reached $0.79 in November ahead of the Flare Networks airdrop, but then collapsed nearly 70 percent within a week after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Ripple over its unregistered sales in late December.   

It is worth noting that XRP is currently trading 32 percent higher than before the suit was announced.

XRP Rallies to 39-Day High as Ripple CEO Says His Company Will Prevail Against SEC

XRP is still down 80 percent  

Despite its renewed rally, XRP is still down close to 80 percent from its life-time peak.

Among top cryptocurrencies, it is the second worst-performing coin during this bull market after Bitcoin Cash (BCH), which is down 84 percent.           

XRP’s highest weekly close of $2.70 was recorded during the same week it reached its all-time high of $3.40.

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

