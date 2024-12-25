XRP Price Turns Bull Green on Christmas Eve, Shiba Inu Burns Collapse, Max Keiser Predicts $2,200,000 Per Bitcoin: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP price turns bull green on Christmas Eve

Yesterday, on Christmas Eve, the crypto market experienced a positive shift, with many digital assets, including XRP, seeing price increases. The price of the Ripple-affiliated asset grew by more than 5.1%, reaching a recent high of $2.325. Traditionally, the festive season brings a buoyant mood to the market, which could influence trading behavior. However, as traders and fund managers finalize their year-end accounts, the impact of traditional financial practices may also affect the cryptocurrency landscape, especially with the involvement of major institutions like BlackRock and Fidelity. At the moment of writing, XRP is trading at $2.29, down almost 1% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap.

SHIB burns collapse as price makes unexpected pivot

According to data by the Shibburn blockchain tracker, the Shiba Inu burn rate has significantly decreased . Despite burn activity declining by over 64%, the SHIB community managed to burn 3,166,691 SHIB meme coins within the last 24 hours. This was achieved through six burn transactions, with the largest transfers being 1,040,537 and 1,008,249 SHIB coins. On Monday, SHIB enthusiasts collectively burned around 10,000,000 SHIB by sending them to unspendable wallets. Meanwhile, the current burn rate does not appear to be influencing the SHIB price, which has risen from $0.00002117 to $0.00002336. Currently, SHIB is changing hands at $0.000023, up by 0.12%, per CoinMarketCap.

