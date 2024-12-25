Advertisement
    XRP Price Turns Bull Green on Christmas Eve, Shiba Inu Burns Collapse, Max Keiser Predicts $2,200,000 Per Bitcoin: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    Valeria Blokhina
    Don't miss out on the crypto world's latest events with U.Today's news digest!
    Wed, 25/12/2024 - 15:09
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Check out the top three news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today.

    XRP price turns bull green on Christmas Eve

    Yesterday, on Christmas Eve, the crypto market experienced a positive shift, with many digital assets, including XRP, seeing price increases. The price of the Ripple-affiliated asset grew by more than 5.1%, reaching a recent high of $2.325. Traditionally, the festive season brings a buoyant mood to the market, which could influence trading behavior. However, as traders and fund managers finalize their year-end accounts, the impact of traditional financial practices may also affect the cryptocurrency landscape, especially with the involvement of major institutions like BlackRock and Fidelity. At the moment of writing, XRP is trading at $2.29, down almost 1% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap. 

    SHIB burns collapse as price makes unexpected pivot

    According to data by the Shibburn blockchain tracker, the Shiba Inu burn rate has significantly decreased. Despite burn activity declining by over 64%, the SHIB community managed to burn 3,166,691 SHIB meme coins within the last 24 hours. This was achieved through six burn transactions, with the largest transfers being 1,040,537 and 1,008,249 SHIB coins. On Monday, SHIB enthusiasts collectively burned around 10,000,000 SHIB by sending them to unspendable wallets. Meanwhile, the current burn rate does not appear to be influencing the SHIB price, which has risen from $0.00002117 to $0.00002336. Currently, SHIB is changing hands at $0.000023, up by 0.12%, per CoinMarketCap. 

    $2,200,000 per Bitcoin — Max Keiser predicts

    Max Keiser, a prominent Bitcoin maximalist and former financial journalist, has made an ultra-bullish price prediction for Bitcoin, suggesting it could reach $2,200,000 per coin in the long term. Keiser's forecast comes as a comment to an X post discussing the Bitcoin holdings of various countries, including El Salvador, where he lives and serves as an advisor to President Nayib Bukele. The original X post speculated that if many major countries began actively accumulating Bitcoin, its price could significantly increase within the next 12 to 24 months. Keiser's new prediction marks a tenfold increase from his previous estimate of $220,000 per Bitcoin.

    About the author
    article image
    Valeria Blokhina

    Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

