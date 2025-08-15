400,000,000 Dogecoin (DOGE) in One Minute, Whales Buying Dip?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Dogecoin (DOGE) has in the last hour witnessed massive movement as ecosystem whales engage in major transactions. A total of 400 million DOGE has been transferred in two different but equal transactions.

Advertisement

Dogecoin price declines amid broader crypto market pullback

According to an update from Whale Alert, the on-chain platform that tracks the activities of large holders, transactions were worth $90,790,713. Notably, the transfers were from Robinhood to unknown wallets, sparking speculations as to the motive for the transactions.

Usually, when large volumes of assets leave an exchange, it is considered a positive sign for the market. The current setup suggests that Dogecoin whales are accumulating the asset amid a slight dip in the price of DOGE. The whale might be strategically acquiring the meme coin in anticipation of a future rally.

As of press time, the Dogecoin price was changing hands at $0.2240, which reflects a 1.71% decline in the last 24 hours. The king of meme coins slipped from an intraday high of $0.2328 to its current level as the broader crypto market corrections hit DOGE.

The dip in the price outlook of Bitcoin likely contributed to DOGE’s decline. Dogecoin has a strong correlation to the flagship cryptocurrency, and with the price on a downward path, DOGE appears to be affected.

Additionally, Dogecoin failed to break out above $0.2328, possibly as trading volume could not support the move. Investors have pulled back as trading volume decreased by 28.38% to $3.53 billion.

Dogecoin golden cross

Interestingly, less than 72 hours ago, Dogecoin recorded a 30% spike in volume as ecosystem bulls stirred a rally. The volume uptick coincided with a price increase, fueling anticipation for a sustained upward momentum.