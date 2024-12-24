Advertisement
    Michael Saylor Announces $299 Million 'Bitcoin Gift' to MSTR Holders

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    MicroStrategy founder Saylor reveals profits brought to MSTR holders last week
    Tue, 24/12/2024 - 15:10
    Michael Saylor Announces $299 Million 'Bitcoin Gift' to MSTR Holders
    Michael Saylor, founder of MicroStrategy business intelligence firm, who is currently its executive chairman in charge of its Bitcoin strategy, has taken to the X social media platform to reveal last week’s net benefit paid to the company’s BTC shareholders.

    Saylor called it a Bitcoin “gift” to the company’s shareholders.

    $299 million "Bitcoin gift" to MSTR shareholders

    Saylor tweeted that last week, the treasury operations of his company resulted in a Bitcoin yield of 0.72% with a net benefit of approximately 3,177 BTC. Taking into account the BTC price of roughly $94,000 per coin that was observed yesterday and earlier today, this BTC yield equals roughly $299 million in a Christmas “gift” to MicroStrategy shareholders.

    Thus, the MicroStrategy’s founder has stressed the company’s commitment to increasing shareholder value by means of strategic Bitcoin accumulation and yield-generation strategies. The company’s strong treasury management and its strategy focused on Bitcoin as a store-of-value have earned it a leading position among publicly traded companies that are embracing Bitcoin.

    Another recent Bitcoin buy by MicroStrategy

    On Monday, the company stunned the financial markets by announcing yet another massive Bitcoin accumulation as it acquired $561 million worth of BTC in addition to its other Bitcoin purchases made over the past two months. The average purchasing price was approximately $107,000 per coin.

    As of now, Michael Saylor’s company holds a whopping 444,262 BTC valued at roughly $27.7 billion bought at $62,257 per BTC on average.

    Earlier today, Saylor published a tweet, in which he defended his company’s Bitcoin accumulation strategy, saying that if you do not buy BTC at the top, you “leave money on the table.”

