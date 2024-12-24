Michael Saylor Announces $299 Million 'Bitcoin Gift' to MSTR Holders

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Michael Saylor, founder of MicroStrategy business intelligence firm, who is currently its executive chairman in charge of its Bitcoin strategy, has taken to the X social media platform to reveal last week’s net benefit paid to the company’s BTC shareholders.

Saylor called it a Bitcoin “gift” to the company’s shareholders.

$299 million "Bitcoin gift" to MSTR shareholders

Saylor tweeted that last week, the treasury operations of his company resulted in a Bitcoin yield of 0.72% with a net benefit of approximately 3,177 BTC. Taking into account the BTC price of roughly $94,000 per coin that was observed yesterday and earlier today, this BTC yield equals roughly $299 million in a Christmas “gift” to MicroStrategy shareholders.

Last week, $MSTR treasury operations resulted in a BTC Yield of .72%, a net benefit of ~3,177 BTC. At $94K per BTC, that equates to a $299 million gift to our shareholders. pic.twitter.com/rWIzfd6XBv — Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) December 24, 2024

Thus, the MicroStrategy’s founder has stressed the company’s commitment to increasing shareholder value by means of strategic Bitcoin accumulation and yield-generation strategies. The company’s strong treasury management and its strategy focused on Bitcoin as a store-of-value have earned it a leading position among publicly traded companies that are embracing Bitcoin.

Another recent Bitcoin buy by MicroStrategy

On Monday, the company stunned the financial markets by announcing yet another massive Bitcoin accumulation as it acquired $561 million worth of BTC in addition to its other Bitcoin purchases made over the past two months. The average purchasing price was approximately $107,000 per coin.

As of now, Michael Saylor’s company holds a whopping 444,262 BTC valued at roughly $27.7 billion bought at $62,257 per BTC on average.

Earlier today, Saylor published a tweet, in which he defended his company’s Bitcoin accumulation strategy, saying that if you do not buy BTC at the top, you “leave money on the table.”