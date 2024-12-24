Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    SHIB Burns Collapse as Price Makes Unexpected Pivot

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Shiba Inu burn rate plunges hard, here’s what’s happening to the meme coin’s price
    Tue, 24/12/2024 - 16:06
    SHIB Burns Collapse as Price Makes Unexpected Pivot
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    The Shiba Inu burn rate has displayed a massive decline, according to the data recently shared by the Shibburn blockchain tracker. In the meantime, the SHIB price has shown a movement in a totally different direction.

    SHIB burns vs SHIB price

    While the burns have collapsed by more than 64%, the Shibburn website says, the SHIB community has succeeded in burning 3,166,691 SHIB meme coins over the last 24 hours.

    Six burn transactions over the last day have done the job with the largest ones moving 1,040,537, and 1,008,249 Shiba Inu meme coins.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple USD (RLUSD) Stablecoin Gets Listed on Major Exchange
    67 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Level About to Disappear
    Binance Just Dropped 11 Pairs: Is Your Token Affected?
    Bitcoin Reserve Is ‘Hopium Hallucination,’ Blockchain Expert Says

    On Monday, the SHIB army burned slightly more, cumulatively transferring approximately 10,000,000 SHIB to unspendable wallets.

    Advertisement

    Meanwhile, the burn rate this time is not correlated with the SHIB price. Over the last day, the second most popular meme-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu has seen a rise of more than 10%, rising from $0.00002117 to the $0.00002336 price level.

    Related
    $2,200,000 Per Bitcoin – Max Keiser Predicts
    Tue, 12/24/2024 - 14:07
    $2,200,000 Per Bitcoin – Max Keiser Predicts
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Shibarium approaches big new milestone

    The Shibariumscan explorer reveals that the layer-2 blockchain is eyeing a big new milestone. The overall transaction count currently sits at 698,969,876, quickly moving towards the 700 million level.

    The daily number of transactions on Shibarium now totals 4.71 million. That is a notable growth since December 12, when this metric comprised 4.58 million transfers. The recently added “latest transaction” section shows 175,088 new transfers. The number of wallets linked to the network now equates to 2,021,457.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Token Burn
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 24, 2024 - 15:56
    XRP Price Turns Bull Green on Christmas Eve
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Dec 24, 2024 - 15:49
    No, MicroStrategy Not Selling 10 Billion Shares to Buy Bitcoin
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 22, 2024 - 18:30
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Conversational AI & Customer Experience Summit 2025 Asia
    LBank Awarded Best CEX at Crypto.News Awards 2024
    Gate Group Announces Acquisition of Coin Master Co., Ltd., Officially Entering the Japanese Market
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SHIB Burns Collapse as Price Makes Unexpected Pivot
    XRP Price Turns Bull Green on Christmas Eve
    No, MicroStrategy Not Selling 10 Billion Shares to Buy Bitcoin
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD