    $2,200,000 Per Bitcoin – Max Keiser Predicts

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Bitcoiner Max Keiser has increased his standard bullish BTC prediction 10x
    Tue, 24/12/2024 - 14:07
    $2,200,000 Per Bitcoin – Max Keiser Predicts
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Prominent Bitcoin maximalist and former financial journalist Max Keiser has voiced a new ultra-bullish Bitcoin price prediction based on newly emerged data. Now, he believes BTC is likely to soar as high as $2,200,000 per coin in the long term.

    Keiser commented on a tweet published by a Bitcoin enthusiast on the X platform related to Bitcoin holdings of various countries, including El Salvador, where Keiser lives and where he holds the position of El Salvador president Nayib Bukele’s Bitcoin advisor.

    "$2,200,000 per coin," Keiser says

    Keiser commented on the aforementioned tweet about El Salvador’s commitment to continue buying and utilizing Bitcoin in its economy. The tweet also says that the UAE supposedly holds $40 billion worth of BTC, even though there has been no official confirmation yet.

    Advertisement

    The author of the X post presumed that if “all or many major countries start bidding,” he expects the price of the world’s most popular cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, to skyrocket “over the coming 12 to 24 months” if countries around the world begin accumulating BTC actively. He then thanked Max Keiser for the pleasure of following him.

    Max Keiser responded that in that case, Bitcoin is likely to soar to $2,200,000 per coin. That is 10x than his previous stable BTC prediction - $220,000.

    In an earlier tweet, he stressed the importance of the newly elected U.S. leader forming a strategic Bitcoin Reserve.

    Robert Kiyosaki says: "Buy more Bitcoin"

    Bitcoin investor and famous author of the “Rich Dad Poor Dad” book, Robert Kiyosaki, published a BTC-themed tweet about many investors within the community “crying about Bitcoin prices dropping down.”

    The financial expert reckons that rather than doing that, it would be much more productive to “be grateful and buy more Bitcoin.”

    Unlike Max Keiser, Kiyosaki does not make such ultra-bullish Bitcoin price outlooks. However, last week, Kiyosaki predicted that he expects the digital gold to head for $350,000 next year.

    #Max Keiser #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    A
    A
    A

