    XRP Price Turns Bull Green on Christmas Eve

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    XRP pumps 5%; Will Santa deliver year-end crypto rally?
    Tue, 24/12/2024 - 15:56
    
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    It is Christmas Eve, and on the cryptocurrency market, the prices of most of our beloved digital assets are turning holiday green. Currently, the third largest cryptocurrency, XRP, is no exception, as its price jumped over 5.1% from the day's low to its recent high of $2.325. 

    The past few days have been tough not only for XRP but for the cryptocurrency market in general, as about $416 billion of its market cap, or 11.53% of the total, was wiped out in the past week alone in a prolonged series of declines. 

    ,

    However, today's trading session proved the bears wrong, as, first, Bitcoin (BTC) broke its downtrend, and then all alternative cryptocurrencies experienced a wave of price appreciation. Now that we have the pump, the question remains: will the renewed optimism last long enough for XRP to recover to at least pre-dump levels?

    Article image
    XRP to USD by CoinMarketCap

    From one point of view, it is Christmas tomorrow, and traditionally, amid a festive mood, the cryptocurrency market sees a corresponding reaction. 

    On the other hand, we are at that time of the market when all traders and fund managers have to balance their books, close deals, report profits and losses, say goodbye and enjoy their year-end holidays. 

    Will XRP pump to yearly highs in 2024?

    If in previous cycles this pattern - common on traditional financial markets - did not affect crypto much; this time, with the arrival of the likes of BlackRock, Fidelity and other traditional financial institutions, the same tendencies may apply to digital assets that trade without days off. 

    XRP set its local high at $2.90, its all-time high is above $3.3 and right now, the token is trading at $2.30. It is still at least 26% to the recent high, which may be too much for the token to go in these two days. However, nothing is set in stone and may not occur right from the start, but XRP may end the year on a positive note.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

