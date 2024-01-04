XRP Price Recovers With $3.5 Billion Boost Amid 220% Volume Surge

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In the past 24 hours, the crypto market experienced a significant liquidation of positions, surpassing $700 million, marking the largest event of its kind in several months. Amid this market turmoil, XRP , a well-established cryptocurrency, stood out by showcasing a remarkable resurgence in both trading activity and price recovery.

According to CoinMarketCap data, XRP observed a noteworthy surge in trading volume, reaching $3.5 billion, signifying a substantial 220% increase from the previous day. This surge in trading volume has not been witnessed since mid-November.

XRP to USD by CoinMarketCap

Despite facing a 20% dip in its price during the market collapse, XRP demonstrated resilience as buyers entered the market, leading to a 15% recovery. Currently, XRP is trading at $0.58 per token, showcasing a notable rebound from its lowest level since Oct. 19.

While the XRP price recovery is evident, it is important to note its limited role in the recent liquidation cascade, as seen in CoinGlass data indicating that $2.25 million worth of positions were liquidated in the past 24 hours, with 70% of them being long positions.

📈Trade volume surged past $40bn on Jan 3, hitting its highest level since the March banking turmoil. pic.twitter.com/BsN7JB3ExH — Kaiko (@KaikoData) January 4, 2024