Advertisement
AD
Original U.Today article

XRP Price Analysis for January 3

Advertisement
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Has price of XRP found local bottom by now?
Wed, 3/01/2024 - 18:00
XRP Price Analysis for January 3
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The prices of all coins from the top 10 list are falling, according to CoinStats.

XRP chart by CoinStats

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has declined by 12.34% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of XRP has broken all possible local levels. Even though bears have seized the initiative, there are low chances to see one more such wave of decline. 

Related
BTC and ETH Price Analysis for January 2

Currently, traders should focus on the daily bar closure in terms of the vital area of $0.50. If it happens above it, there is a possibility to expect sideways trading between $0.55 and $0.60.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the nearest level of $0.5740. If its false breakout happens and the candle closes far from it, there is a chance to see a test of $0.6 by the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart against Bitcoin, XRP is looking weak as the rate is about to fix below the 0.00001340 level. If that happens, the decline may continue to the 0.00001150 range.

XRP is trading at $0.5627 at press time.

#XRP Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Bitcoin ETF: SEC Meets Exchanges for Final Talks
2024/01/03 18:02
Bitcoin ETF: SEC Meets Exchanges for Final Talks
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image XRP Falls to Multiyear Lows Against Bitcoin, Why All Hope Is Not Lost
2024/01/03 18:02
XRP Falls to Multiyear Lows Against Bitcoin, Why All Hope Is Not Lost
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Key Reason Why Bitcoin (BTC) Price Just Collapsed
2024/01/03 18:02
Key Reason Why Bitcoin (BTC) Price Just Collapsed
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Gooniverse: The Gangster Metaverse Where Dog Memes and Crypto Rule!
Bunzz Launches AI-Powered Smart Contract Audit Tool with Free Audits for First 20 Projects
Major Partners to Join the Upcoming Aleph Zero CTRL+Hack+ZK Hackathon
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

XRP Price Analysis for January 3
Bitcoin ETF: SEC Meets Exchanges for Final Talks
XRP Falls to Multiyear Lows Against Bitcoin, Why All Hope Is Not Lost
Show all